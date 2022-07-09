Former CHS star Rashard Davis returns home to teach local kids at free football camp

In 2012, Rashard Davis was a first team all-Jefferson District performer as a dual-threat quarterback and return man for Charlottesville High School under coach Eric Sherry and helped the Black Knights secure a postseason berth for the first time in a decade.

Davis returned to Theodose Stadium on Saturday morning to give back to his school and his community and impart wisdom on the next group of players that strive to dominate on the turf field that he thrived on nearly a decade ago.

“Just wanted to come out and spend some time with the kids,” Davis said. “Coach Sherry wanted me to come out and show a familiar face. Just show the kids that they can do whatever they want to do. If you want to go on to be an astronaut, an NFL player, anything is attainable. That’s all we want to do, come out here and let the kids have fun, run around, and teach them some aspects of the game and just let them have fun with their friends.”

It's been quite a journey for Davis, whose career has included winning an FCS national championship at James Madison University and a Super Bowl title as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.

But Davis' life of a professional football player hasn’t been all glitz and glamour. The 2016 Colonial Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Year, spent part of three seasons in the National Football League with the Eagles, Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.

In 2020, he was the No.1 overall pick by the D.C. Defenders in the upstart XFL, but did not sign with the team before COVID-19 struck. In September of 2021 he played with the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders before returning to the U.S. this spring to play with the Tampa Bay Bandits in the United States Football League.

Under former Chiefs head coach Todd Haley and long-time NFL offensive coordinator, Davis ranked 10th in the USFL with 34 receptions for 369 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also set the league record for longest punt return for a touchdown.

Davis admitted he was a little skeptical of the new league, but was overall pleased with the way things turned out in his return to pro football in the U.S.

“All-in-all, looking back on it, it was a great opportunity,” he said. “I was able to go out there and showcase my skills. I was able to go out there and have fun. I met a lot of good people, a lot of players and coaches that honestly helped me along the way. It was a new environment. A lot of us hadn’t been to Birmingham, didn’t know what to expect, but it was fun. It was a lot of good food, I love eating. It was a lot of good football, NFL-caliber guys, guys that were top-notch college guys that may have missed their shot with COVID, it was a great opportunity.”

After the season ended, Davis returned home and went back to work mentoring aspiring young football players. Approximately 50 players showed up for Saturday’s free football camp at Charlottesville High School, the fourth event Davis has been a part of at his alma mater.

“It’s great,” Davis said. “Just like I was telling Coach Sherry and the kids, we had our first game on this field when they first built the turf, so it’s always a good feeling to come back home.”

Davis spent time throwing passes to campers and also worked with them on route-running and techniques as a receiver. The highlight of the camp is when a coach punted five straight balls to him and he held on to all of them at one time.

“When I was growing up and playing football and stuff, we didn’t have guys come back and try to teach us the game, give us camps like this where we can come and run around and stuff,” he said. “I just wanted to do it just to give them some hope and show them that guys do care about them. I left, went to the NFL, did my things and still working, but I don’t have too much going on where I [can’t] come back and help them. They are important. My city is important. I want to see the kids here, that have the skills to go onto the next level to be seen and take their potential to the next level.”

Davis is still pursuing his dream of returning to the NFL. He continues to train daily in preparation in hopes of an invite to another pro camp. He hopes his performance this spring in the USFL, as well as his connections through that experience, will warrant another opportunity.

“Right now, I’m still working to push and keep going,” he said. “Honestly, you just got to keep praying. Keep trusting in God and trust the process. Just know that everything’s going to be OK and work out in the end. Just trying to keep my head down and keep grinding and make sure I’m ready to go.”

Regardless of what happens over the summer, the former Charlottesville High standout is pleased with what he’s accomplished as a professional athlete.

“COVID-19 kind of knocked me out, not having my second shot [to make a roster] at the time, but everything happens for a reason,” he said. “It’s all a journey and you’ve just got to enjoy the journey and just be in the moment. I’m just working on different business ventures, seeing where I can take it after football..”

That resilience and worth ethic is what he tried to pass along to the campers at Saturday’s camp.

“Just be in the moment,” he said. “Time goes by fast. I feel like I was just here, but like Coach Sherry and I were saying, it was like 10 years ago at this point. A lot of these things will fly by, so you’ve just got to enjoy it and take these things on, because these things are the memories that you’re going to have in the end. The big games, that’s going to be fun, but it’s the journey that you talk about with your friends and when you’re sitting down reminiscing with your friends. Just be in the moment, taking care of that stuff and focusing on school work, because without that you can’t do anything.”