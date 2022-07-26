Former Charlottesville star Rashard Davis signs with Jets

Rashard Davis is getting another chance to play in the NFL.

The former Charlottesville High School and James Madison University star has signed with the New York Jets, the team announced on Tuesday.

Davis will have a chance to compete for a spot on the Jets' 53-man roster during training camp, which began this week.

Davis most recently played in the USFL with the Tampa Bay Bandits, where he led the league in return yardage.

Davis' first taste of the NFL came when he signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after helping James Madison win the FCS national championship during his senior season with the Dukes.

While at JMU, Davis was an FCS first-team All-American as a senior in 2016 and the CAA Special Teams Player of the Year. Davis, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles and overlapped with current Jets GM Joe Douglas, also has spent time with the Raiders (2018), Chiefs (2019) and Titans (2019-20) before joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League. Davis has played in one NFL game (Tennessee, 2019).

Prior to signing with the Jets, Davis recently returned to Charlottesville High School to help mentor city kids during a free football camp. While at the camp, he said he was still training for a potential return to the NFL.

“Right now, I’m still working to push and keep going,” Davis said at the camp. “Honestly, you just got to keep praying. Keep trusting in God and trust the process. Just know that everything’s going to be OK and work out in the end. Just trying to keep my head down and keep grinding and make sure I’m ready to go.”

Now, he has his chance.