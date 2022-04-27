Former Central Virginia standouts Luke Tenuta and Brandon Smith hope to hear their names called in NFL Draft

Luke Tenuta and Brandon Smith had plenty of battles during their high school careers as football rivals in the Jefferson District.

This weekend, the two Central Virginia products could get the opportunity to meet on the gridiron again in the National Football League.

Smith, who played at Louisa County, and Tenuta, who played at Western Albemarle, hope to hear their names called during the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. Smith is projected to be a possible Day 2 selection, while Tenuta could hear his name called on the final day of the draft.

Wherever they are chosen, it’s an exciting time for both players.

”It’s going to be awesome,” Tenuta said in a phone interview this week. “It was always on ESPN and seeing my teammates get drafted has been really fun. I’m just excited to have this opportunity.”

The journey for Tenuta began in Crozet as he was a two-way standout for Coach Ed Redmond at Western Albemarle. Tenuta posted 52.5 tackles and 11 tackles for loss as a senior defensive end for the Warriors, garnering 2017 VHSL Class 3 all-state honors. He also started multiple games at offensive tackle during his senior year at Western.

“His competitive spirit and work ethic have made him what he is today,” Western Albemarle head coach Ed Redmond said. “His passion for the game stood out.”

Western assistant coach Mike Redmond was impressed early on by Tenuta’s work ethic and the way he approached every practice and game.

“His daily routine was structured around his goals,” Mike Redmond said. “He woke up early, studied hard and ate right. Luke controlled the controllable. He did not worry about all of the external factors that could deter his dream. If a coach called expressing weaknesses in Luke’s profile, he would tell them 'See you in the fall.' Luke always has a chip on his shoulder."

Fifty miles down the road in Mineral, Smith quickly made a name for himself as well as he helped lead the Lions to a 25-2 record in his final two seasons at Louisa County, including a berth in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game as a junior. He posted 275 tackles, including 52 for loss and 28 sacks during his final three years for the Lions and was named Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior.

“Brandon’s ability to make the big play and lead by example have made him a special player,” Louisa County coach Will Patrick said. “His ability to bend and move is very rare in a 6-foot-4 person. He just flew around the field and loved making tackles. His ability to strike a ball carrier is another aspect of his game that I loved to watch.”

In high school, Smith and Tenuta brought the best out in each other. Whether it was lining up against one another on Friday night or challenging each other at college prospect camps, the duo loved to compete.

“It was cool,” Tenuta said. “Me and Brandon were on the same recruiting visits. He’s a year younger than me. We had a big game against them my senior year. He’s a heck of an athlete, great player. We went to some rivals camps together. It’s kind of cool that two kids from Central Virginia are getting this opportunity.”

Both players made visits to Virginia Tech, where they were being recruited heavily by former Hokies coach Justin Fuente and his staff. Tenuta chose Virginia Tech, while Smith elected to pursue an opportunity at Penn State.

“The two went to a lot of summer camps together, but Friday exchanges were always fun,” Mike Redmond said. “Seeing the two compete with great energy, but also great sportsmanship and respect. They have kept in touch over the years.”

Both players thrived in college as well.

Tenuta started 21 games the last two seasons at offensive tackle for Virginia Tech, including 11 games at left tackle this past season. During the 2020 season, he was third-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection and a driving force up front for a Hokies offense that averaged 240.1 yards a game on the ground.

“Watching him succeed at Virginia Tech convinced me he was a special player,” Ed Redmond said. “He represents our program, always will. I’m really proud of him and what he has accomplished through his hard work.”

Tenuta has very fond memories from his high school playing days.

“I love Western Albemarle,” he said. “I know my mom and dad miss Crozet. I loved Western, graduated from there. I love both Coach Redmonds; we still stay in touch. Both of them called me throughout the draft process. Going to Western, I met some of my best friends there. I got to play both sides of the ball and I really enjoyed my time there. “

Smith was equally successful at Penn State. He appeared in 13 games as a true freshman and last year as a junior finished with 81 tackles, two sacks and five pass deflections to garner third team All-Big Ten honors.

“I always knew he would be a great college player, but the play when he sacked Justin Fields I knew his name would get called during draft weekend," Patrick said. "He is a driven young man that will be a great pro football player.”

Both players have been very busy since the college season came to an end. They each participated in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where they spent several days doing drills and meeting with NFL coaches. Tenuta also played in the prestigious East-West Shrine game.

"I really enjoyed the process,” Tenuta said. “It was a lot of hard work and a lot of different things. The NFL Combine was an awesome experience. It’s been a really fun process. You’ve got to enjoy it.”

Smith spent the last several months working out in Arizona in preparation for the draft. He kicked off NFL Draft week in style last weekend by getting engaged.

The former Central Virginia standouts have an opportunity to join a very distinguished group to get drafted in the NFL. Tenuta would become just the second Western Albemarle player to be drafted in the NFL, joining former UVa and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Billy Baber.

If chosen, Smith would become the second player from Mineral to get drafted by an NFL team, joining Robert Herman Jackson, who became the first African-American from a historically black college to be drafted in the NFL when he was selected in the 16th round of the 1950 NFL Draft by the New York Giants after serving in World War II. Former Louisa star Kerry Wynn also made it to the NFL, playing six seasons with the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot-8, 319-pound Tenuta is projected to play tackle at the next level. Pro Football Network raved about his brute strength, intelligence and versatility and project him as a swing tackle in the NFL.

The son of former UVa defensive coordinator Jon Tenuta, football always been a staple in his life and one that he can’t wait to continue.

“The big things for me, I’ve been around the game my whole life,” Tenuta said. “I’m going to go in there and help the team in any way I can. Right tackle, left tackle,, swing tackle, I’m going to go in there and work hard and give it my all. It’s an awesome opportunity and its awesome opportunity. They can expect a hard worker.”

Smith is projected as a hybrid linebacker at the next level that can rush the quarterback or make plays near the line of scrimmage. Pro Football Network raved about his “destructive speed” and lateral agility, which they believe will make him an early-round selection.

The 6-foot-3, 241-pound linebacker is expected to watch the draft in a small gathering of friends and family in New York City this weekend.

Regardless of when and who takes him, those that know him well know what kind of player they are getting.

“It is a huge deal to this program and community because he is one of us,” Patrick said. “A kid from Louisa that will now be playing in the NFL. The game of football is about making plays. He made plays in the Jungle. He made plays in Happy Valley.. Now he will make plays in the League.”

Tenuta plans to have a small gathering of friends, family and former teammates in Blacksburg to watch the draft.

“I want to play the game as long as I can,” Tenuta said. “I want to be thankful for as much time I get to spend in the game and when it’s over, get into the coaching ranks.”

For Ed Redmond, this year’s NFL Draft will have some extra meaning with Tenuta being a part of it.

“We are all really excited for him,” Coach Ed Redmond said. “He represents our program with a tremendous amount of pride.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.