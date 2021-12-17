Former Central Virginia standouts Brandon Smith, Luke Tenuta declare for NFL Draft

Brandon Smith and Luke Tenuta are heading to the NFL Draft.

The two former Central Virginia football stars both announced Friday that they will forego their remaining college eligibility to turn professional.

Smith, who played linebacker for Penn State after a standout high school career at Louisa County, will immediately begin preparations for the NFL Draft and will not play in the upcoming Outback Bowl for the Nittany Lions.

Smith had a strong junior season for Penn State, finishing with 81 tackles, including 45 solo stops, five passes defended and one forced fumble. In three seasons in Happy Valley, Smith tallied 132 tackles and two sacks.

"To my teammates, I want to thank you for all the memories we've had and I appreciate you all for believing in me while we battled on the field," Smith wrote in a Twitter post announcing his decision to turn pro. "You are all my brothers and I'm always a call or message away!"

Smith, a former five-star recruit who was the Central Virginia defensive player of the year during his senior season at Louisa, also thanked Penn State coach James Franklin for the opportunity to play for the Nittany Lions.