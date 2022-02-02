Fork Union's Dominic and Dominique Julius sign with Youngstown State

Dominic and Dominique Julius have been nearly inseparable since birth. The identical twins were born two minutes apart, and have been together ever since.

The Fork Union Military Academy standouts will continue their journey together in college after signing to play football at Youngstown State on Wednesday during a National Signing Day ceremony at the school.

“Dominic and Dominique Julius are the definition of FUMA men,” Fork Union football coach Mark Shuman said. “I remember them arriving for their 10th grade year and the raw athleticism they showed. Now, two and half years later they have not only transformed into elite athletes, but two of the most well-liked and most-respected young men on campus.”

Faced with playing their final two high school seasons during a pandemic, the twin brothers made the most of their opportunities.

Dominic Julius was an all-Prep League performer on both sides of the ball for the Blue Devils.

He caught 12 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns last fall while rushing for 114 yards and a pair of scores. Defensively, the senior posted 35 tackles, six pass breakups and a pair of interceptions. He was also a force on special teams, averaging 45.6 yards a return while returning three kicks for touchdowns.

The brothers said Youngstown State started recruiting them in early November, when Shuman reached out to Penguins Coach Doug Phillips and his staff. The more the brothers learned about the program, the more they fell in love with it.

“Youngstown State was one of the schools that I see myself becoming a better athlete at,” Dominic Julius said. “I love what their coaching staff is trying to do there and what they have to offer and what they can do with me on the field. The coaching staff and I have been building a bond ever since then.”

Dominic Julius is projected to play either outside linebacker or safety for the Penguins.

“It means a lot to me become a college athlete because only seven percent of high school players make it to that level,” Dominic Julius said. “I just want to thank God for giving me this opportunity I plan to become a much better athlete at the next level and make big plays and hopefully become an All-American.”

Like his brother, Dominique Julius also was a game-changer on the offensive side of the ball for Fork Union.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver caught 16 passes for a team-high 415 yards and scored five touchdowns for the Blue Devils to garner All-Prep League honors.

The young receiver’s ability to catch the ball in traffic and get separation from defensive backs made him an ideal fit for the Penguins’ offensive scheme.

“What really separated Youngstown from other schools was my position coach," Dominique Julius said. "He showed me how he makes players better and he was very honest from the beginning of the recruiting process.”

He’s projected to compete for playing time as a receiver and potentially on special teams.

“Next year, my goal is to play as a freshman and make as many plays as I possibly can,” Dominique Julius said. “My game translates by bringing that discipline and respect that I got from Fork Union and bringing it with me.”

He is grateful for the opportunity and is excited about the task at hand.

“I want to thank the coaching staff for recognizing my talent and giving me the opportunity to play at the next level,” Dominique Julius said. “To be able to call myself a college athlete is crazy. I always knew I wanted to play sports in college, I just never know what sport it was going to be until now.”

Shuman has enjoyed watching the brothers grow into elite athletes at Fork Union. He is confident that they will continue on their path to success at Youngstown State.

“Watching Dominic and Dominique grow into superior athletes and having done that through a pandemic shows how special these two are,” Shuman said. “I think Youngstown State is getting two of the most hard-working and selfless young men I have been around during my coaching tenure. I am extremely excited to see what the future holds for Dominic and Dominique and I know they are going to succeed, academically and athletically, at Youngstown State University.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.