Fork Union offense struggles in home loss to St. Michael the Archangel

The second half belonged to Wright.

On St. Michael’s second possession, the senior running back rumbled 35 yards down the sideline, breaking three tackles along the way before strolling into the end zone. Showers found Colton Burbar on a slant pattern on the 2-point conversion to extend the Warriors' lead to 14-3 with 6:07 left in the third quarter.

Fork Union struggled offensively for most of the game, with untimely penalties and an ineffective running game making the Blue Devils one dimensional. V’Jon Hampton, who rushed for more than 120 yards in the opener, was limited to just 32 yards on 11 carries. The Blue Devils amassed just 44 yards on the ground for the game.

“I think they just clogged up our middle,” Shuman said. “They knew we were going to run, they clogged up the running lanes, we had to piece together an offensive line because we had some injuries, but it comes down to execution.”

Despite the struggles, FUMA continued to battle and made a game of it in the fourth quarter.

Junior quarterback Kieran Meyer found Blake Bolt behind the defense and the senior raced untouched for a 69-yard touchdown strike. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the Blue Devils trailing 14-9 with 7:07 left in the game.