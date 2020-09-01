Fork Union Military Academy's fall football schedule taking shape

Last month, the Fork Union Military Academy prep football team opened practice in hopes of playing a fall season.
As the calendar flips to September, that hope is getting closer to becoming a reality.
The Blue Devils have unveiled a tentative prep football schedule on the school’s athletic website that includes a six games (three home games and three road games) against other private schools from Virginia and Maryland.
“The schedule posted on our athletics website is a tentative schedule that could change at any time due to the current circumstances,” Fork Union football coach Mark Shuman said. “We are working with any schools that are willing to play us.”
According to the tentative schedule, the Blue Devils are set to open the season on Friday, Sept. 18 against Saint Michael’s the Archangel in Fredericksburg. The game is set for 7 p.m. on the turf fields at the Fredericksburg Field House.
“We are hoping the current circumstances will allow us to compete against them at this date,” Shuman said. “We are hoping to play and have been able to put together a tentative schedule that hopefully stays put.”
The schedule also includes a trip to Roanoke on Oct. 2 to compete against defending VISAA Division II state champion North Cross before the Blue Devils play their first home game on Saturday, Oct. 10 against Royalty Institute (Landover, Maryland). The Blue Devils host North Cross on Oct. 30.
"I am extremely excited about playing this fall," Fork Union running back V'Jon Hampton said. "Football needs to be played this fall, because the sport just wouldn't feel the same in the spring. This season is important to my team and I because football keeps players out of trouble and also some players need this season to get scouted."
The final two games on the schedule appear to be more tentative. The schedule lists a road game on Nov. 6 against St. John’s Prep and a showdown against Virginia Prep League rival Woodberry Forest on Nov. 7 at FUMA. While the Tigers appear on the schedule, a fall football season at Woodberry Forest is still uncertain.
“We have not made a decision to play yet,” Woodberry athletic director Matt Blundin said. “We currently do not have confidence that it is safe to do so. If testing improves drastically, and both teams have similar health protocols, we will be in a position to consider playing.”
If Fork Union is able to play home games, fans will not be permitted under current plans, but Shuman said that is still a work in progress.
“We were always going to at least practice this fall regarding football,” Shuman said. “That gave the young men at FUMA an opportunity to at least compete in practice and practice their craft without taking a whole season off.”
The Blue Devils started practicing the first day of classes on Aug. 13, but did not hand out any equipment for the first two weeks and always practiced with masks on and practiced social distancing at all times. Shuman said the team issued equipment last Saturday and held its first practice with helmets on Monday.
The second-year coach praised FUMA’s athletic department for allowing the potential of a fall football season to even be possible.
“Athletic director John Shuman did a great job reaching out to other private schools in Virginia, seeing if they would play us,” Shuman said. “Our players are happy to have an opportunity for some sort of football season this year and their preparation has been great. For them to come to practice every day and compete versus each other, while practicing Virginia guidelines, without the certainty of a season is great to see.”
With the potential start of its season less than three weeks away, Shuman cautions that a lot can still happen.
“We have a tentative schedule, but I will not say each game is locked in because the current circumstances of the nation,” he said. “But if our opponents are wiling to compete against us, we will try to make it happen.”
