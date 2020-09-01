Fork Union Military Academy's fall football schedule taking shape

"I am extremely excited about playing this fall," Fork Union running back V'Jon Hampton said. "Football needs to be played this fall, because the sport just wouldn't feel the same in the spring. This season is important to my team and I because football keeps players out of trouble and also some players need this season to get scouted."

The final two games on the schedule appear to be more tentative. The schedule lists a road game on Nov. 6 against St. John’s Prep and a showdown against Virginia Prep League rival Woodberry Forest on Nov. 7 at FUMA. While the Tigers appear on the schedule, a fall football season at Woodberry Forest is still uncertain.

“We have not made a decision to play yet,” Woodberry athletic director Matt Blundin said. “We currently do not have confidence that it is safe to do so. If testing improves drastically, and both teams have similar health protocols, we will be in a position to consider playing.”

If Fork Union is able to play home games, fans will not be permitted under current plans, but Shuman said that is still a work in progress.

“We were always going to at least practice this fall regarding football,” Shuman said. “That gave the young men at FUMA an opportunity to at least compete in practice and practice their craft without taking a whole season off.”