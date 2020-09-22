Fork Union football team takes lessons from season-opening win

Quarterback Alex Williams and running back V’Jon Hampton accounted for more than 3,000 yards of total offense and 30 touchdowns last season as the Fork Union football team reached the VISAA Division I state semifinals.
The senior backfield duo picked up right where they left off last Friday as they led the Blue Devils to a 32-21 come-from-behind victory over St. Michael the Archangel in Fredericksburg.
Williams threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two more as FUMA rallied from a 21-7 second-half deficit to pick up a victory in the first high school football game of 2020 in Central Virginia.
“I thought our team started off slow at first, but being our first game, I saw this coming,” FUMA football coach Mark Shuman said. “Early on, our execution was not where we needed to be and our guys did a great job of fixing this in the second half.”
The Blue Devils churned out a robust 327 yards of total offense, including 253 on the ground against a Warriors team that won the VISAA Division III state championship in 2019. Hampton led the charge on the ground for the Blue Devils. Senior backup quarterback Kirko Kirkov provided some energy off the bench as a read-option threat and Williams showcased some nifty footwork on the ground.
Junior wideout Dominque Julius had a big 77-yard kickoff return in the first half and added a touchdown reception in the second half. Twin brother Dominic Julius also was a difference maker with his speed.
“I think every athlete that played in our game stood out,” Shuman said. "As a team, we showed great composure and resiliency to finish our game. I give St. Michaels credit for showing up ready to play and showing they are a well -coached team with good athletes as well.”
Defensively, Williams and Hampton provided a spark too.
Williams generated some pressure up front with his speed up front to pick up some key tackles for losses during the second-half comeback. Hampton provided the thunder with several big hits, including a crucial one on fourth-down late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Cornerback Miles Maynard was solid in pass coverage and also showed the ability to come up and make plays at the line of scrimmage.
“We needed a team effort to come back from 14 points in the second half and that is what we did,” Shuman said. “Our defense made some stops for our offense to get points on the board and we were able to do that.”
After reviewing the film, Shuman attributed the slow start had nothing to do with the players on the field.
“I will also take most of the blame with some of my offensive play-calling,” he said. “I did not put our quarterbacks in position to make easy throws and reads. With all of this being said, I am proud of our team for coming out and facing adversity to finish the game and getting the win.”
With only three more confirmed games on Fork Union's 2020 football schedule, Shuman is still looking to add more opportunities for his team to take the field and compete.
On Monday, the FUMA athletic department announced a game at Portsmouth Christian School this Saturday as an addition to the schedule. The game was canceled 24 hours later because of a conflict with SAT testing slated for the same date.
Shuman said the Blue Devils will continue to look for other football games to play this fall.
“We will try to add games to our schedule when we can versus teams that reach out to us,” he said. “We understand everyone’s concerns when it comes to playing fall sports and if we can try to schedule games with teams, we will try to make it work.”
As of now, the Blue Devils will return to action Oct. 1 when they travel to Roanoke to take on defending VISAA Division II state champion North Cross for a 4 p.m. game. They will follow that up with home games against Royalty Institute (Oct. 10) and a rematch with North Cross on Oct. 30.
There are two other games listed on the schedule or the final week of the season. One is a potential road game at St. John’s Prep on Nov. 6. The other is the annual showdown with Virginia Prep League rival Woodberry Forest at home on Nov. 7.
The status for both games remains uncertain.
“There are no updates to give on our games with St. John's and Woodberry Forest,” Shuman said. “This year is very different scheduling-wise and we will try to play games that work out for our academy’s schedule and other schools. We understand all the factors that come with scheduling or not scheduling an opponent.”
