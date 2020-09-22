Fork Union football team takes lessons from season-opening win

Junior wideout Dominque Julius had a big 77-yard kickoff return in the first half and added a touchdown reception in the second half. Twin brother Dominic Julius also was a difference maker with his speed.

“I think every athlete that played in our game stood out,” Shuman said. "As a team, we showed great composure and resiliency to finish our game. I give St. Michaels credit for showing up ready to play and showing they are a well -coached team with good athletes as well.”

Defensively, Williams and Hampton provided a spark too.

Williams generated some pressure up front with his speed up front to pick up some key tackles for losses during the second-half comeback. Hampton provided the thunder with several big hits, including a crucial one on fourth-down late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Cornerback Miles Maynard was solid in pass coverage and also showed the ability to come up and make plays at the line of scrimmage.

“We needed a team effort to come back from 14 points in the second half and that is what we did,” Shuman said. “Our defense made some stops for our offense to get points on the board and we were able to do that.”

After reviewing the film, Shuman attributed the slow start had nothing to do with the players on the field.