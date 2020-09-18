Fork Union football team opens season with road win

FREDERICKSBURG — It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
The Fork Union Military Academy football team proved that adage correct again in its 32-21 victory over reigning VISAA Division III state champion St. Michael the Archangel on Friday night at the Fredericksburg Field House.
Alex Williams threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Blue Devils (1-0) outscored the Warriors 25-7 over the final 24 minutes to kick off a season that many doubted would be played with a victory.
“I didn’t know if we were going to play this fall and it was a blessing to be on this field and a blessing to play this game,” Williams said.
St. Michael the Archangel (0-1) set the tone early with a touchdown on its first drive of the season. Quarterback Hunter Showers hooked up with Melvin Spriggs on a 20-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead with 6:29 left.
FUMA responded on the ensuing possession thanks to a big play on special teams. Dominic Julius returned the kickoff 75 yards to give the Blue Devils the ball in the red zone. Williams scored three plays later on a one-yard quarterback sneak to tie the game at 7-7.
Coach Mark Shuman’s team had two chances to take the lead in the first half, but the Warriors came up with a pair of timely interceptions near the goal line to thwart drives.
St. Michael regained the lead just before halftime thanks to a trick play. Fullback Shymarr Wright took the direct snap and then found Spriggs on a 40-yard touchdown strike for a 14-7 lead with 7:01 left in the second quarter and carried the advantage into halftime.
Despite the deficit, Williams said his team believed they could come back.
“We just knew that we were the better team and we just knew that we needed to come together as a team and just execute and we did that in the second half,” he said.
St. Michael’s extended its lead to 21-7 on its first possession of the second half as Wright rumbled in from four yards out with 7:13 left in the third.
That’s when Williams and the Fork Union offense went to work.
The senior quarterback found Julius on a slant route for a seven-yard touchdown with 6:14 left. The extra point was blocked, leaving St. Michael with a 21-13 lead with 6:14 left in the third quarter.
Five minutes later, Williams found a wide-open Miles Mayfield on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 53.7 seconds left in the third. The two-point conversion attempt failed as the Warriors still led 21-19 heading to the final quarter.
After a big defensive stand gave FUMA the ball near midfield, V’jon Hampton broke off two big runs to give the Blue Devils a first down from the 11-yard line.
A little winded, Hampton decided to move to fullback and let Isaac Wallace take his spot at tailback. The decision paid off, as Wallace rumbled in from 11-yards out to give FUMA a 25-21 lead.
“I had told him to go to running back because I didn’t feel comfortable carrying it,” Hampton said. “I went to fullback so I could help him get in the end zone and make a block and he got the job done.”
FUMA tacked on another score in the final minutes when Williams scored his second rushing touchdown of the night from two yards out to put an exclamation point on the win.
“It was amazing,” Hampton said. “I got to share some great moments with my brothers. We’ve been working hard for the last three weeks. Although the first half was bumpy, we really put it together in the second half.”
FUMA returns to action Oct. 1 when they travel to Roanoke to take on VISAA Division II champion North Cross. Game time is 4 p.m.
