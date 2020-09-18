Fork Union football team opens season with road win

St. Michael regained the lead just before halftime thanks to a trick play. Fullback Shymarr Wright took the direct snap and then found Spriggs on a 40-yard touchdown strike for a 14-7 lead with 7:01 left in the second quarter and carried the advantage into halftime.

Despite the deficit, Williams said his team believed they could come back.

“We just knew that we were the better team and we just knew that we needed to come together as a team and just execute and we did that in the second half,” he said.

St. Michael’s extended its lead to 21-7 on its first possession of the second half as Wright rumbled in from four yards out with 7:13 left in the third.

That’s when Williams and the Fork Union offense went to work.

The senior quarterback found Julius on a slant route for a seven-yard touchdown with 6:14 left. The extra point was blocked, leaving St. Michael with a 21-13 lead with 6:14 left in the third quarter.

Five minutes later, Williams found a wide-open Miles Mayfield on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 53.7 seconds left in the third. The two-point conversion attempt failed as the Warriors still led 21-19 heading to the final quarter.