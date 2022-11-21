For Western's Sofia Beard, the Catawba volleyball program felt like 'home'

Two of Sofia Beard’s passions in life are volleyball and education.

The Western Albemarle senior will have an opportunity to pursue both at the next level after signing her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C.

“Catawba is the best combination of academics and athletics that I was looking for,” Beard said. “It’s a small school where the professors have a vested interest in the success of the students. I was encouraged by the fact that the people who go there genuinely enjoy going there.”

Beard has been a fixture in the Warriors' lineup for the past several seasons. She helped guide Western Albemarle to back-to-back Jefferson District titles the past two seasons and the program’s first Region 4D championship this fall.

As a senior, Beard posted a team-high 256 kills and a .376 hitting percentage. She tallied 45 aces, 18 blocks and 117 digs to garner Jefferson District player of the year and first-team All-Region 4D honors.

The Western Albemarle standout’s skill set drew the attention of college coaches, including Catawba Coach Brenn Larson Ferguson, who saw Beard play last summer at the University of Virginia team camp and left very impressed.

After several interactions with Ferguson throughout the recruiting process, Beard found a true connection.

“The coach’s focus is ‘playing with joy,'” Beard said. “I’ve seen a lot of programs where players don’t seem to like playing volleyball. All of the players at Catawba are focused and work very hard, but they also love playing. That really appealed to me. She mentioned that she really liked that I was a six-rotation player and how positive I was, on and off the court.”

Beard had opportunities to play college volleyball at a number programs, but she found the right fit at Catawba.

“There were a few schools in Pennsylvania that were interested,” she said. “I did some visits and discussions, but there was always a give and take between athletics and academics. Something always felt just a little off. I felt like other schools were looking to fill a spot, rather than actually looking for me. The short version is that Catawba felt like home. The players are great and the coach is great and the academics are great.”

Beard was recruited to play outside hitter at Catawba, but admits she’s happy to play wherever the coaching staff needs her to play for the team to be successful.

Academically, she has high aspirations too.

“I haven’t quite figured out what to do with the rest of my life, but I’m very interested in math and science,” Beard said. “We’ll see where that leads me.”

On the court, she’s excited about the next chapter of her life in the sport.

“This is just the start,’ Beard said. “I have a lot of work to do. It’s kind of like being near the end of a run and deciding to run 10 more miles. I’m excited and I feel good about making a decision, but I wouldn’t say I feel completely relieved, and that’s okay.”

Beard is ready for the challenge.

“Being able to say that I’m a college athlete means a ton,” Beard said. “You only get to play at a high level for a short amount of time. I am very thankful that I’ve been given this opportunity. I don’t want to ever lose sight of the fact that it’s a privilege to play. I can’t want to see what’s next.”