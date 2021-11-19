For Virginia, beating Pittsburgh starts up front

Anae said to help Woolfolk — if Woolfolk starts for a second straight week — the OC wants to slow the game down for his freshman signal-caller even if that means not doing as much offensively as UVa typically does when Armstrong suits up.

Armstrong has thrown for an ACC-leading 395.2 yards per game to go along with 27 touchdowns, and if he plays, Swoboda and his fellow offensive linemen want to keep Baldonado and other big-bodied Pitt defensive linemen away from the just-returning quarterback. Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey has five sacks this fall.

Mendenhall said there’s ways the Cavaliers can try to block and avoid Pitt’s pass rush.

“Every team in the country has different protection plans,” Mendenhall explained. “Some teams have their offensive front or their center identifying, some have their quarterback identifying it and certainly, the running back is in the loop as well.

“And based on how many you choose to protect with to combat the blitz, that’s the next issue,” he said. “So, some teams free release backs and try to get the ball gone before pressure arrives. Some max-protect, which includes using tight ends and backs. … It’s a coordinated effort between the offensive front, the quarterback and the running backs in our system, and diagnosing is really important.”