Following school board vote, Albemarle County coaches and athletes happy to have a chance to compete

“I had an unsettling feeling [about Thursday’s meeting] and the coaching staff did its best to stay prepared mentally so that we could adjust for whatever we were told,’” Spry said. “My biggest challenge was staying mentally focused and emotionally prepared for any and all changes that were coming. We also had to challenge of keeping our student-athletes in positive spirits.”

Now that a decision has been made to play — for now — all the players and coaches can’t wait to get back on the hardwood.

“We are ecstatic that the school board has given us the opportunity to continue with winter athletics and thank them for their vote in favor of it [Thursday] night,” Albemarle boys basketball coach Greg Maynard said. “We’re ready to get going with games and a regular practice routine. Hoping that all teams can stay safe and we can have an exciting month of basketball.”

This opportunity hasn’t been lost on the players either.