Following school board vote, Albemarle County coaches and athletes happy to have a chance to compete

It’s been quite a week for student-athletes at Albemarle County Schools. They’ve run the gamut of emotions as they held out hope for a season.
Superintendent Matt Hass announced Wednesday that schools would switch back to all-virtual learning next week because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. That decision also meant a pause to athletics and extracurricular activities in accordance with the school division's reopening plan.
Twenty-four hours after the decision, the Albemarle County School Board voted 6-1 to allow winter sports to continue during virtual learning following an outpouring of support from concerned parents and students that stressed the importance of athletics to students' mental health.
“I’m super excited that we are allowed to play,” Monticello junior Dylan Scheell said. “I was extremely happy and grateful that they allowed us to play again.”
Monticello athletic director Matthew Pearman agreed and sent out in letter to student-athletes, parents and coaches explaining the opportunity that they have with the decision.
“Essentially, this is an opportunity for our students and staff to continue to prove that 'it' works,” Pearman wrote. “'It' means our COVID guidelines and protocols, and more importantly our commitment to both adhering to the protocols and holding our students and each other accountable to following all protocols. Keep in mind, 'With opportunity comes responsibility.' With [Thursday’s] decision, we are all now under increased scrutiny coming from the highest levels in our school division. If we get shut back down, it could most likely be because of a deliberate action on someone's part to not follow an established protocol.
"If we continue as the rock stars we've been with attentiveness to all guidelines, coupled with today's news that vaccines are on the way, it's highly likely that we'll be able to enjoy all three respective sport seasons this school year."
The news about the vote was well-received all across Albemarle County.
Western Albemarle senior guard Andrew Shifflett said Coach Darren Maynard interrupted practice to break the news to his team.
“I am extremely happy with the school board’s decision to allow us to play basketball this winter,” Shifflett said. “Coach Maynard told us about the decision in the middle of our practice and it immediately sparked a high level of energy and excitement in the gym. It’s definitely going to be a great feeling to get back out on the hardwood and compete this week.”
Albemarle senior Josh Morse said his team took the news with tempered enthusiasm.
“Our team’s reaction was excitement, but I think everyone is holding back their excitement a little because it seems every time we get approved to play, it just gets taken away at the end of the week,” he said. “This time does sound more promising, so we are all very excited.”
Basketball practices for Albemarle, Monticello and Western Albemarle started back in mid-December but lasted less than a week before the school board paused athletics for two weeks during the holidays, which delayed the start of its season. Earlier this month, the season was pushed back another two weeks.
Albemarle girls basketball coach Rachel Proudfoot said during the first break, she and her staff organized practices through Zoom meetings and motivational shares to keep players engaged and ready. There motto is “Get stronger together, apart’.
"That is exactly what these girls did,” she said. “I was amazing to see the hope in them.”
In January, Proudfoot saw that optimism fade a bit as the Patriots watched as other teams in Central Virginia played games while they were forced to sit on the sidelines.
“I saw defeat in my girls and I knew that we needed to act,” Proudfoot said. “I wrote an email to the School Board and Dr. Hass and so did the parents of many of my basketball players. My seniors stepped up to speak at [Thursday’s] meeting to plea for no pause. The vote went through by the time they spoke and they just said thank you [to the board], I was so proud of them.”
Albemarle guard Amaya Pendleton is still in disbelief.
“I am super excited and honestly, still in shock,” she said. “It was really scary knowing that this could possibly be the end. If it wasn’t for everyone speaking up, it never would have happened.”
Monticello boys basketball coach Gary Spry admitted that he’s not only been a teacher and coach, but also a psychologist and sounding board for his players over the past few months.
“I had an unsettling feeling [about Thursday’s meeting] and the coaching staff did its best to stay prepared mentally so that we could adjust for whatever we were told,’” Spry said. “My biggest challenge was staying mentally focused and emotionally prepared for any and all changes that were coming. We also had to challenge of keeping our student-athletes in positive spirits.”
Now that a decision has been made to play — for now — all the players and coaches can’t wait to get back on the hardwood.
“We are ecstatic that the school board has given us the opportunity to continue with winter athletics and thank them for their vote in favor of it [Thursday] night,” Albemarle boys basketball coach Greg Maynard said. “We’re ready to get going with games and a regular practice routine. Hoping that all teams can stay safe and we can have an exciting month of basketball.”
This opportunity hasn’t been lost on the players either.
“Being able to play a game this week is amazing,” Pendleton said. “I’ve been waiting for so long to play and I am going to make the most of it. Like many other kids, sports are my outlet. With the pandemic, there hasn’t really been any sense of normalcy beside sports, so I am truly thankful I am able to play. I’m excited to be able to play with my teammate and show what I have been training on.”
After missing half of last season because of injury, Morse is champing at the bit to get back out on the floor.
“It’s going to mean so much to play this week,” Morse said. “It’s been so long and we’ve been working hard every day. We’re super excited about how we think our team can perform this year and we can’t wait to prove ourselves.”
The coaches and athletic directors recognize the onus is on them to take this opportunity and run with it.
“We need to be grateful every day and perform like there may not be a tomorrow,” Proudfoot said. “This way, you can walk away proud of yourself and remember the courage you had to get through this time in your life. Also, for them to make smart and safe choices away from the gym. The game teaches them how to fight obstacles and to never give up. This year will not be about the victories on the scoreboard. We are already victorious by standing together and remaining relentless as a team during this.”