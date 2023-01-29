Fluvanna's William Davis commits to play soccer at Averett University

PALMYRA — Soccer has not just been a favorite pastime for Fluvanna County senior William Davis, it’s been a rite of passage.

His father, Jason, has been an assistant coach for his high school team for the past three seasons and his older brother, Emory, just finished his third season of college soccer at Hampden-Sydney.

William Davis will join his brother in the college soccer ranks next season. He has committed to play for Averett University in Danville.

“Averett really stood out to me because of the way they play soccer and the international presence that they have on their team and in the school,” Davis said.

Davis has been a fixture in the Fluvanna varsity program for the past several years after having his freshman campaign wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last spring, the midfielder tallied eight goals and 12 assists, ranking among Fluvanna’s leaders in both categories, as he earned first-team all-Jefferson District and all-Region 3C honors.

Davis enters his final high school season with 18 career assists and ranks fifth on the school’s all-time list behind his brother, Emory, who finished his Fluvanna career with 35.

That type of production, along with his natural skill set and competitive drive, made Davis an intriguing prospect for college programs.

After talking with Averett Coach Philip Wilson and his staff, Davis believed the Cougars would be a perfect fit for him.

“I like the style of play that the coach works toward and pushes for the team to play," Davis said. "I think that I fit well in that style and that’s why the coaches reached out to have me join.”

Davis is versatile and can play nearly every position on the pitch. Wilson and his staff expect Davis to come in and challenge for minutes, whether it be as an outside back, winger or even in the midfield.

“I think coming in, it will be very difficult to get myself up the chain, but I believe that my skill and playing style will boost that and my playing time will increase when I get there,” he said. “I was recruited as an outside back and a winger and believe that I could also end up in various different positions when I’m there.”

Playing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference will also offer Davis an opportunity to play in the same league as his older brother. The two played two preseason games together at Fluvanna County in 2020 before the VHSL canceled all spring sports because of the pandemic.

The Fluvanna County standout knows that when he and his brother face each other next season it will be a proud moment for the entire family.

“I think one of the biggest things for me at the next level is getting to play my brother in the ODAC,” Davis said. “We missed our senior and freshman seasons together because of COVID-19 and we haven’t had the chance to share the field with each other all that much over the years.”

Davis had interest from a number of schools throughout the recruiting process, including a number of ODAC programs, but found Averett to be the perfect combination of athletics and academics.

“At Averett, it was really about the style of play that they have and I think that’s what really helped me decide to join the program,” Davis said. “I was talking to a few other ODAC schools, but Averett really expressed great interest and it was nice to feel wanted at the sport I have put so much time in.”

Academically, Davis plans to major in nursing a pursue a career in the medical field after college. With his college decision made, Davis said he can now focus on his final high school season and make the most of it.

“I think I definitely still have things to prove, but from the recruitment standpoint, it does make it easier to know that I don’t have so much on my plate,” he said. “I just want to bring a good atmosphere and wins when I get down to Averett. I’m really looking to push to get lots of assists while I’m there.”

Regardless of what happens this spring, Davis is excited to continue the family's soccer lineage at the college level.

“It feels good,” he said. “Not everyone has the chance to continue playing their sport at the next level, so it’s a really amazing thing that I will have the opportunity to continue playing for the next four years.”​