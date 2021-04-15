Fluvanna's John Rittenhouse commits to play baseball at Patrick Henry Community College

John Rittenhouse has been a mainstay in the Fluvanna County athletic program during his high school career, playing football, basketball and baseball for the Flucos.
His athleticism and versatility have not gone unnoticed among college coaches. Rittenhouse will continue his athletic career at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville. The Fluvanna County standout recently committed to the Patriots' baseball program.
“This means the world to me,” Rittenhouse said. “I have been playing baseball since I could walk. It has been my dream.”
Rittenhouse has been a part of the Fluvanna baseball program the past four years and was a key reserve on the Flucos' 2019 VHSL Class 3 state championship squad.
After serving as a backup for most of his high school career, Rittenhouse was slated to see increased playing time at the varsity level last spring before the season was nixed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have been blessed enough to be on varsity all four years and have gotten a lot of playing time,” Rittenhouse said. “The last three seasons though, I have been playing behind some very talented players who all went on to play at college.”
The senior is expected to play at either first base or third base for Coach Joel Gray’s team as they look to make another run at the VHSL Class 3 state playoffs.
“I lost my junior season to COVID and it really sucked, especially because we had a great team and a chance to win another state championship,” Rittenhouse said. “I am so excited to go out and play this year. It’s only a 12-game season, so I want to make every inning on the field and every moment in practice count.”
Heading into his junior season, Rittenhouse received interest from a number of college programs, ranging from Old Dominion Athletic Conference schools to some Division I programs.
But COVID-19 put a wrench into the recruiting process as college baseball programs adjusted to the extra year of eligibility granted to current players by the NCAA following the cancellation of the 2020 spring season.
“With COVID, the recruitment process was very stressful,” Rittenhouse said. “I am glad it’s over.”
The Fluvanna County standout elected to follow another route, signing with well-renowned Patrick Henry Community College. The program, which has produced many talented collegiate and professional baseball players, including former Orange County standout Bradley Hanner, who is now a minor leaguer in the Minnesota Twins organization.
“This was my best chance to get where I wanted to go,” Rittenhouse said. “My plan is to go Division I, and junior college was my best route to get there with COVID.”
Rittenhouse was recruited to play a corner infield spot — either first base or third base — for the Patriots.
“I like that they get players out and moved on to big schools,” Rittenhouse said. “They like my glove and that I am a power hitter.”
Rittenhouse credits Gray and Fluvanna assistants Chris Critzer and Stacy Barringer for helping prepare him for the opportunity to play at the next level. He also is appreciative of travel coaches Brian Yeagle, Kody Rose and Nolan Shafer for helping coordinate exposure for him with college coaches throughout the pandemic.
Rittenhouse said the opportunity couldn’t have happened without the support of his family.
"I want to give a big thank you to my parents for all they have done, especially the last three years of baseball, all the driving, hotels, food, etc.,” Rittenhouse said. “It’s been a heck of a nice ride and I look forward to the next level.”