Fluvanna's John Rittenhouse commits to play baseball at Patrick Henry Community College

John Rittenhouse has been a mainstay in the Fluvanna County athletic program during his high school career, playing football, basketball and baseball for the Flucos.

His athleticism and versatility have not gone unnoticed among college coaches. Rittenhouse will continue his athletic career at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville. The Fluvanna County standout recently committed to the Patriots' baseball program.

“This means the world to me,” Rittenhouse said. “I have been playing baseball since I could walk. It has been my dream.”

Rittenhouse has been a part of the Fluvanna baseball program the past four years and was a key reserve on the Flucos' 2019 VHSL Class 3 state championship squad.

After serving as a backup for most of his high school career, Rittenhouse was slated to see increased playing time at the varsity level last spring before the season was nixed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been blessed enough to be on varsity all four years and have gotten a lot of playing time,” Rittenhouse said. “The last three seasons though, I have been playing behind some very talented players who all went on to play at college.”