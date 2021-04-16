Fluvanna's Emily Smeds wins Region 3C championship; Western Albemarle sweeps team titles

The victory capped the end of a special week for Smeds in her cross country career. On Thursday, she officially signed to run cross country at Bridgewater College. A day later, she took home gold in her final race on her home course.

“It means everything,” Smeds said. “I tear up just thinking about it and knowing that I made my coaches proud and gave it all I had my senior year. It was a great almost end to the season.”

While Smeds won the individual title, the Western Albemarle girls and boys teams swept the regional team championships.

On the girls' side, the Warriors (35 points) had five runners finish in the top 20 as they cruised to the regional title, well ahead of Fort Defiance (67), Fluvanna County (75), Rockbridge County (92), Spotswood (98) and Rustburg (124).

Jenna Stutzman led the charge for Western Albemarle, finishing fourth with a time of 19:52.5. Grace Cook (20:37.5) was fifth in her first regional meet, followed by Kate Ratcliffe (20:05.4). Hailey Hodson (21:22.7) was 10th overall, followed by Jordan Stone (22:06.8) and Amelia Sims (24:47.5).

Western Albemarle girls cross country coach Katie Pugh was pleased with her team’s performance.