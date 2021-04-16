Fluvanna's Emily Smeds wins Region 3C championship; Western Albemarle sweeps team titles

PALMYRA — There’s no place like home.
Just ask Fluvanna County distance runner Emily Smeds.
The Flucos' senior standout made the most of her final meet on her home course Friday afternoon, taking home medalist honors at the VHSL Region 3C cross country championships at Pleasant Grove Park.
“I felt really good,” Smeds said. “I felt nice and relaxed, just tried to focus on pacing myself and running hard and leaving everything I had on the course.”
Smeds and two other runners broke away from the pack at the mile mark on the rolling hills course. That’s when Smeds went to work gauging the right time to make her move.
With Broadway's Tylor Driver and Spotswood's Taylor Myers alongside her, Smeds made her move a half-mile from the finish line and never looked back en route to taking home her first regional cross country championship.
“It was really not until the last 800 that I started to make my move out from the back of the pack,” she said. “Then I was right up next to the her and that last 400 meters, I was like, alright, I got to kick, because I don’t want to be second, so let’s go after it.”
After back-to-back regional runner-up finishes the past two seasons, Smeds crossed the finish line first in a time of 19 minutes, 14.9 seconds, nearly six seconds ahead of Driver (19:20.7) to claim her long-awaited individual title.
The victory capped the end of a special week for Smeds in her cross country career. On Thursday, she officially signed to run cross country at Bridgewater College. A day later, she took home gold in her final race on her home course.
“It means everything,” Smeds said. “I tear up just thinking about it and knowing that I made my coaches proud and gave it all I had my senior year. It was a great almost end to the season.”
While Smeds won the individual title, the Western Albemarle girls and boys teams swept the regional team championships.
On the girls' side, the Warriors (35 points) had five runners finish in the top 20 as they cruised to the regional title, well ahead of Fort Defiance (67), Fluvanna County (75), Rockbridge County (92), Spotswood (98) and Rustburg (124).
Jenna Stutzman led the charge for Western Albemarle, finishing fourth with a time of 19:52.5. Grace Cook (20:37.5) was fifth in her first regional meet, followed by Kate Ratcliffe (20:05.4). Hailey Hodson (21:22.7) was 10th overall, followed by Jordan Stone (22:06.8) and Amelia Sims (24:47.5).
Western Albemarle girls cross country coach Katie Pugh was pleased with her team’s performance.
“Having cross country at this time of year is challenging in many ways for all involved,” Pugh said. “The girls had a fantastic indoor track season and afterwards worked hard to transition to 5K distance in a relatively short amount of time. The quick turnaround was somewhat of a shock to the system, but they pushed through, increasing their distance runs and adding longer tempos and grass intervals. Today, they ran tough and showed their grit. They were absolutely not rested and were running on tired legs, as we kept up the intensity and mileage throughout the week.”
Fluvanna County had a strong showing, placing third overall.
In addition to Smeds, Evelyn Demers placed 23rd with a time of 22:24.3, while Summer Craig (22:45.7) was 29th for the Flucos. Maggie Sites (23:19.6) finished 38th, followed by Anja Vernatter (23:52.5) and Emily Beckman (24:14.9).
Charlottesville and Monticello also were represented at the regional girls meet.
Caroline Jaffe placed 24th to lead the Black Knights (22:27.4). For Monticello, Kat Love (22:39.1) was 28th, just two spots ahead of senior Samantha Lange (22:45.8).
On the boys' side, Western Albemarle had six runners place in the Top 25, including three in the top 10, to take home the program’s fourth straight regional championship.
The accomplishment was even more impressive considering the Warriors entered the meet shorthanded. Owen Shifflett, the top-ranked distance runner in Central Virginia, and teammate Joseph Taylor both sat out because of COVID-19 protocols.
Despite missing two of his best runners, Western Albemarle coach Lindy Bain said his team didn’t miss a beat.
“I thought the team did a good job responding without our two top runners for the first time this season," Bain said.
Walter Moak (16:40.6) led the charge for Western, finishing just ahead of Thomas Kallen (16:53.4) and Jonathan Kumer (16:54.5) to give the Warriors three runners in the top 6. Nate Sullivan (17:33.4) was 12th, followed by Jeb Blackman (18:11.4) and Chris Miller (18:11.9).
Western Albemarle (39) edged Fort Defiance (50) for the overall team title. Spotswood (53) was third, followed by Charlottesville (93), Rockbridge County (127) and Rustburg (186).
Charlottesville’s Reece McKee nearly took home some hardware of his own. The senior standout was set to run in the first heat, but was pushed back into the second heat just before the start of the race.
McKee made the most of his opportunity, winning the second heat going away in a time of 16:25.5, just behind the winning mark set by Spotswood senior Seth Harding (16:13.9).
Joining McKee with a solid effort was Edison Tennant, who posted a Top 15 finish with a time of 17:53.9. Nathaniel McKee (18:43.7) was 30th, followed by Alasdair Greenland (18:45.8), Jack Helmke (19:12.50), Henry Shimer (20:42.9) and Jamez Lynch Jr. (21:06.6)
Monticello senior Esteban Vizcaino finished ninth (17:17.20) and secured a spot at next week’s state meet as an individual. Classmate Hunter Ray was 13th with a time of 17:36.
The top two teams and three individuals from each region advance to next week’s VHSL Class 3 cross country championships, which slated for Wednesday at Green Hill Park in Salem. Pugh is excited to see what her team can accomplish at the state meet.
"I am looking forward to seeing these girls pull together next week and compete well-rested at the state meet," Pugh said. "I applaud all of the athletes, coaches and parents that have worked so hart to make training and competing possible in these truly difficult and challenging times."