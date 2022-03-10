Fluvanna's Ahmad Woodson commits to University of Lynchburg swim team

PALMYRA — Ahmad Woodson has been the face of the Fluvanna County High School boys swimming program for the past four years.

The senior standout hopes to have a similar impact at the college level after committing to swim at the University of Lynchburg.

“To have an opportunity to compete at the next level of my swimming career is first giving honor to God that I never gave up, even when challenges beyond my control came my way that I would be considered from all the coaches that saw something in me that would impact their roster from the Class of 2022,” Woodson said. “Knowing that I have not even scratched the surface in my swimming career, I want to continue becoming the greatest swimmer that I can be by putting in the hard work through my dedication to the sport.”

Woodson wrapped up a sensational swimming career at Fluvanna County as one of the most decorated athletes in program history. Last month, he placed in four events to help the Flucos capture the Region 3C swimming and diving title for the first time in program history.

He followed that up with another solid showing at the VHSL Class 3 swimming championships, where he finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:23.59) and added a seventh-place effort in the 200-yard freestyle (1:48.21). He also owns program records in both events.

Those performances made Woodson an attractive option to college swimming programs. He had interest from several programs, including Randolph College, Roanoke College, Marymount University, Washington & Jefferson College (Penn.), Notre Dame College (Ohio) and Wingate University.

After the state meet, Woodson evaluated all the options and felt that Lynchburg was the place he wanted to continue his swimming career.

“I was ready to make my decision to which team I felt was hungry and ready for the next level that I would be able to contribute to the process as a first-year swimmer, making history,” he said.

Woodson credited his relationship with Hornets Coach Brad Dunn and his staff, as well as the members of the Lynchburg swim team for making him feel right at home.

“Being wanted by the coaches and swimmers as a contributor to help build the team growth from a fairly new program under Coach Dunn, I needed to feel the connection from the team as a family member, not a teammate," Woodson said. "After experiencing my first overnight recruiting visit this past summer with the team, my future brothers of UL kept the line of communication open by checking on my swimming, grades, well-being — with no pressure, just support — throughout the biggest decision of my life.”

Another draw to Lynchburg was the educational offerings. Woodson believes the balance between academics and swimming will allow him to grow in both phases and enjoy the collegiate athlete experience.

Athletically, Woodson will likely continue to compete in the middle distance events in the freestyle and breaststroke.

Academically, he plans to major in marketing with a minor in digital media marketing.

“I would like to become a member of the marketing team with MotorSports magazine because of my love and passion for sports cars,” Woodson said. “It would allow me to see it through a different lens of professionalism.”

In the pool, Woodson is eager to maximize his talent.

“My goals are to reach the next level by learning and understanding the transition from high school to college is not going to be a walk in the park," Woodson said, "but with the resources from my coaches, teammates and professors, it’s going to allow me to be successful in the classroom as a student and in and out of the pool as a swimmer.”

Woodson also credits his support staff for helping him achieve his goal.

“I would like to thank my parents, Loretta Woodson and Abbas Hakeem, especially my mom for always being my mentor from pushing me to never give up in the classroom, as well as the pool, by reminding me that nothing comes easy, but if you work hard with self-determination and passion, the end results will be in your favor,” he said. “To the coaches that I have had the opportunity to train with for the past 10 years, starting at 9 years old from Fluvanna to Charlottesville, thanks for everything. The fun part of swimming is always the friendships that are built on your current team and that will push you to be fast.”

