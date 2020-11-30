Fluvanna wrestlers disappointed by school board's decision to cancel season

Moore also plays football and lacrosse at Fluvanna County. Although he has not participated in any non-high school wrestling tournaments during the pandemic, he did take part in a football camp in Richmond recently and will take the field in a boys lacrosse showcase tournament this coming weekend.

“I didn’t have any concerns, because generally people my age are not affected by the virus and our sport was already condensed from quad tournaments to dual matches, which means I would only be able to wrestle one match per event,” he said. “I also would not be participating in sports at all if I was concerned about competing during a pandemic.”

Aiden Valentine admitted the thought of no wrestling season hit him hard.

“It would be one thing if wrestling was cancelled for the entire state,” Valentine said. "Although my parents had talked to me about the possibility of the VHSL canceling wrestling and other sports, the VHSL hasn’t done that. It was really upsetting to have it taken away for just our Fluvanna team.”

The sophomore said that the sport has taught him much more than about pinfalls and takedowns.