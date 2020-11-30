Fluvanna wrestlers disappointed by school board's decision to cancel season

PALMYRA – Shawn Metcalf was set to enter his senior season just a few wins shy of reaching the 100-win milestone during his high school wrestling career. Austin Moore hoped to pursue a berth in the VHSL Class 3 state wrestling championships after narrowly missing out last season.
Neither wrestler will have an opportunity to reach their individual and team milestones this winter after the Fluvanna County School Board recently voted to cancel the Flucos' wrestling season because of concerns with COVID-19.
Virginia public schools are set to return to practice for winter sports in the next two weeks, but Virginia High School League executive director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun has maintained that the decision to play would be made at the local school level for each program. So far, a handful of school divisions throughout the Commonwealth have opted out of winter sports, including Williamsburg-James City County, which announced its decision right before the Thanksgiving break, and Henrico County, which announced Monday that it would not participate in winter sports.
To date, Fluvanna County is the only school division in Central Virginia to cancel a sports season. School board members cited concerns with wrestling because it’s classified as a “high-risk” sport by the National Federation of High Schools.
“My initial reaction was total disbelief,” Fluvanna County wrestling coach Michael Gore said. “The VHSL did not cancel wrestling or all winter sports, but the Fluvanna County school board made the decision. This struck a deeper chord with me, because it gives the perception that the hard work, dedication and sacrifice made by the student-athletes, parents, administration and coaches has very little value to the scholars making these decisions.”
Gore’s frustration is understandable.
The Flucos sent four wrestlers to the state tournament last season and had hopes of building off that campaign with a strong group of returners and newcomers joining the fold. Gore believes the school division acted too quickly.
“There are many states that are keeping winter sports, including wrestling,” Gore said. “There are so many examples that could have been followed, but the decision was made to cancel it. The safety of all competitors, coaches and referees are very important and are the first and last concern. The regulations put in place by the VHSL allow for practices and competitions to occur safely. The Fluvanna AD has made it essential for all coaches to follow all these guidelines to the letter. As long as coaches are open and honest about their student-athletes, everything else will work out.”
Fluvanna County wrestlers echoed their coach's sentiments.
“My initial reaction to the season being canceled was very upsetting and disappointing,” Moore said. “I spent endless hours of my free time preparing for this season. I missed the chance to go to states by just a few matches last season and I was prepared to come back and redeem myself this season. With the upcoming cancellation of the 2020 wrestling season, that opportunity has been taken away from me.”
Moore also plays football and lacrosse at Fluvanna County. Although he has not participated in any non-high school wrestling tournaments during the pandemic, he did take part in a football camp in Richmond recently and will take the field in a boys lacrosse showcase tournament this coming weekend.
“I didn’t have any concerns, because generally people my age are not affected by the virus and our sport was already condensed from quad tournaments to dual matches, which means I would only be able to wrestle one match per event,” he said. “I also would not be participating in sports at all if I was concerned about competing during a pandemic.”
Aiden Valentine admitted the thought of no wrestling season hit him hard.
“It would be one thing if wrestling was cancelled for the entire state,” Valentine said. "Although my parents had talked to me about the possibility of the VHSL canceling wrestling and other sports, the VHSL hasn’t done that. It was really upsetting to have it taken away for just our Fluvanna team.”
The sophomore said that the sport has taught him much more than about pinfalls and takedowns.
“Wrestling creates a team and family bond like no other,” Valentine said. “Coach Gore and assistant coaches [Curtis] Gore and [Jordan] Divine teach us more than just the skills of wrestling. We had parents travel to watch us, even when their own kid wasn’t wrestling. Some of my teammates have been working since last season, all during COVID, to get ready for the season.
“I just want to wrestle. It doesn’t matter when or where.”
Valentine applauded Fluvanna athletic director Scott Morris and the entire Flucos coaching staff and team for following the proper protocols.
“Personally, I feel safe, he said. “There are risks, but there are risks in everything, including people being isolated. The guidelines set were being followed. Our athletic director, Scott Morris, and our coaches are making sure to keep us safe and teach us to be as safe as possible for us, our teammates and our community. People are safer at school functions where mandates are enforced than they would be anywhere else. I get that some might not be OK with it, but if our coaches, parents, athletic directors and the VHSL are OK with it, why can’t we wrestle?”
The chance to switch wrestling to a different season is not likely. Moore and Valentine are among several members of the team that play multiple sports at the school, which would force them to choose between which sport to play.
“Considering the notice that this wrestling season would be canceled was so last minute, most of the winter sports have already put their teams together,” Moore said. “I don’t know what sports I will even be allowed to be considered to join at the last minute.”
Valentine agreed.
“For Fluvanna wrestlers to miss a year will have a big impact on us as a team, as well as on us as individuals,” he said. “ It has been enough of a disappointing year for everyone. We have not been able to have normal lives, we have not been able to see family and friends. Check-ins with our coaches and the thoughts of being able to participate in sports, including wrestling, have been what has kept me and others going through all of the disappointments of this year.”
