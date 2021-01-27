Fluvanna wrestler Shawn Metcalf achieves goal of 100 career victories

“I even told my coaches and parents beforehand that if it was going to be a forfeit, I wasn’t going to go out on the mat and take it,” he said. “I needed a legitimate match to be satisfied. However, after much convincing from my supporters, I started to think more about the milestone instead of just the last match. I realized I didn’t need to be disappointed because a win is a win, even if it’s my 100th one. This season has taught me how to respect the sport, as well as my opponents, on and off the mat.”

With the milestone behind him, Metcalf has more boxes to check off before the end of the season. The senior middleweight is focused on earning a trip to the state tournament.

"Achieving the 100 wins doesn’t change a thing,” Metcalf said. “I still have more matches. I still have to wrestle. I still have a title to chase. It does bring a lot of weight off my shoulders just because I didn’t even know if I would get to hit it this season."

Metcalf's goal is simple — approach every match like it could be his last.

“I would like to make some noise at the state tournament,” he said. “I’m not too concerned about winning, but I am just excited to be in that competitive atmosphere again. It’s really a blast to be around the best in the state, most of the time I leave knowing how to do moves I never thought existed.”

