Fluvanna wrestler Shawn Metcalf achieves goal of 100 career victories

PALMYRA — Four years ago, Shawn Metcalf set a personal goal to win 100 matches for the Fluvanna County wrestling team.
The senior middleweight grappler accomplished that milestone Monday evening with a victory in a tri-match with Monticello and Orange County.
“This milestone really meant a lot to me since I set the goal in my freshman year, and to do it under these circumstances honestly made it a little fun,” Metcalf said. “It showed me that setting good goals is an important part of life.”
The road to 100 wins was almost derailed in November, when the Fluvanna County School Board voted to cancel the wresting season due to COVID-19 concerns. After an outpouring of community support and a deeper look at the mitigation plans in place, the school board reversed course in December and voted to allow wrestlers to compete. Metcalf was one of a handful of wrestlers to speak during the pubic comment period in support of reinstating wrestling this season.
“Nothing about 2020-21 is normal,” Metcalf said. “Getting a late start really just motivated me to use the last bit of time I had wisely and not take it — or anything for that matter — for granted. The only time I thought [getting 100 wins] might not happen was when I heard the season was canceled. It was heartbreaking, but it was clearly not out of my control. I think, at first, it obviously would have sucked, especially since it was a career goal that I set early on, but I would have learned to be okay with it.”
Since the season started earlier this month, Metcalf hasn’t missed a beat on the mat. After coming up two wins shy of a VHSL Class 3 state wrestling tournament berth last year, the senior has posted a perfect 7-0 record. He’s only wrestled in five matches, but four of them were decided by fall. His other two wins have come by forfeit.
“My hardest match this season definitely has to be one [last week] against Louisa,” Metcalf said. “I went in severely underestimating my opponent and I wasted way too much time trying to get a feel for how he wrestled in our match. At the end of the second period, I was losing 7-2, but I was able to fight my way back up to an 11-9 victory in overtime.”
On Monday, Metcalf was poised for win No. 100 as Fluvanna County squared off in a key Jefferson District match. The milestone victory wasn’t as eventful as he had dreamed about after his opponent failed to make weight, which resulted in a forfeit.
“It was extremely anticlimactic to hear I was obtaining my 100th career win from a forfeit,” he said. “What made it more anticlimactic is that I had heard about the athlete that I was supposed to wrestle against and he was no joke. It made the anticipation for the match very intense. I spent hours thinking about a match that didn’t end up happening. Unfortunately, his hardest opponent was the scale.”
After the win, Metcalf admitted he wasn’t in a celebratory mood.
“I even told my coaches and parents beforehand that if it was going to be a forfeit, I wasn’t going to go out on the mat and take it,” he said. “I needed a legitimate match to be satisfied. However, after much convincing from my supporters, I started to think more about the milestone instead of just the last match. I realized I didn’t need to be disappointed because a win is a win, even if it’s my 100th one. This season has taught me how to respect the sport, as well as my opponents, on and off the mat.”
With the milestone behind him, Metcalf has more boxes to check off before the end of the season. The senior middleweight is focused on earning a trip to the state tournament.
"Achieving the 100 wins doesn’t change a thing,” Metcalf said. “I still have more matches. I still have to wrestle. I still have a title to chase. It does bring a lot of weight off my shoulders just because I didn’t even know if I would get to hit it this season."
Metcalf's goal is simple — approach every match like it could be his last.
“I would like to make some noise at the state tournament,” he said. “I’m not too concerned about winning, but I am just excited to be in that competitive atmosphere again. It’s really a blast to be around the best in the state, most of the time I leave knowing how to do moves I never thought existed.”