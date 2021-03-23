Fluvanna rallies for road win at Monticello

“I think she reminded us of who we are as a team,” Denby said of her coach. “I think we’re very confident when we play together and we believe in each other. She kind of said, ‘Shake it off, you know what to do,’ and I think we just went out there and encouraged each other. Instead of being a little quiet, we talked it up and did what we had to do.”

The second set was just as close, with each team trading leads. An Adaire Burnsed ace gave Monticello (5-1) a 23-22 lead. Denby answered with a kill to force a side out and fight off a set-point opportunity. Faith Shields then served out the next two points to give the Flucos a 26-24 win and even the match at 1-1.

Serving took center stage in the third set as Fluvanna County posted multiple scoring runs. Shields had five points and Denby added seven kills and three points to give the Flucos a 24-13 lead.

Monticello didn’t go away quietly, however.

Anne Krehmeyer fought off five Fluvanna set-point opportunities before Braelyn Via’s push pass landed just inside the right back corner to give the Flucos a 25-17 win and a 2-1 lead in the match.