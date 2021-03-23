Fluvanna rallies for road win at Monticello

Fluvanna County outside hitter Sophia Denby said the last week was an emotional one for the Flucos as they suffered back-to-back losses to Albemarle
The junior hitter and her teammates learned to handle the adversity, which served them well Tuesday night as they rallied for a 23-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-19 victory over Monticello to remain a game back of the Mustangs for second place in the Jefferson District standings.
Denby tallied a game-high 20 kills and a block and chipped in nine service points to lead Fluvanna County (5-2) to the come-from-behind victory.
“It was really good to feel some sort of confidence on the court,” Denby said. “The last two games were difficult for us obviously. But to come back tonight, I think everything worked together well. Our defense pulled together and then we were able to execute the ball, so it was great.”
It was a slugfest for much of the first set as both teams traded hammering kills. Denby had five kills in the opening stanza, including one that tied the set at 16-16.
Later in the set, Lyndsey Stemland won a battle at the net and found an empty spot on the floor to give Monticello a 24-23 lead. She then served out the game on the next point to give the Mustangs a 25-23 set win and a 1-0 lead in the match.
Despite dropping its seventh straight set, including a pair of 3-0 losses to the Patriots on Friday and Monday, Coach Christi Harlowe-Garrett’s squad didn’t panic.
“I think she reminded us of who we are as a team,” Denby said of her coach. “I think we’re very confident when we play together and we believe in each other. She kind of said, ‘Shake it off, you know what to do,’ and I think we just went out there and encouraged each other. Instead of being a little quiet, we talked it up and did what we had to do.”
The second set was just as close, with each team trading leads. An Adaire Burnsed ace gave Monticello (5-1) a 23-22 lead. Denby answered with a kill to force a side out and fight off a set-point opportunity. Faith Shields then served out the next two points to give the Flucos a 26-24 win and even the match at 1-1.
Serving took center stage in the third set as Fluvanna County posted multiple scoring runs. Shields had five points and Denby added seven kills and three points to give the Flucos a 24-13 lead.
Monticello didn’t go away quietly, however.
Anne Krehmeyer fought off five Fluvanna set-point opportunities before Braelyn Via’s push pass landed just inside the right back corner to give the Flucos a 25-17 win and a 2-1 lead in the match.
The fourth set was more of the same as Shields opened the set on a nine-point run as Fluvanna County built a commanding 15-5 lead. The Mustangs tried to rally late as Burns posted three kills and Sophie Koch added another to trim the margin to 24-18. That would be as close as Monticello would get. A hitting error on the next point gave the Flucos the set win and the match.
Fields finished with 16 service points, 38 assists and four kills for Fluvanna County. Khania Brassfield had six kills, while Makayla Gentry registered seven points and six kills to pace a balanced attack. Molli White also had five kills for the Flucos.
Burns contributed 15 kills and two blocks to lead Monticello. Olivia Davis tallied 10 kills, while Koch and Stemland added four apiece.
For Denby, Tuesday’s win was a coming-out party for her as a hitter.
“I think I just looked for where the spots were open,” she said. “I think as I grow older as a hitter, that’s what I have to understand to do more. Instead of just swinging on it, kind of pick apart where the holes are and just trusting my teammates. I knew my setter would put out a great ball and then just being able to execute and put it down.”