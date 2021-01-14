Fluvanna girls basketball team tops Goochland to pick up first win

PALMYRA — Allyson Crothers and Keke Davis were honored on Senior Night prior to the Fluvanna County girls basketball team’s nondistrict showdown against Goochland on Thursday.
Alana Carter-Johnston and the rest of the Flucos made sure it was a night to remember.
Carter-Johnson scored 16 of her game-high 29 points in the first half, and Fluvanna County (1-3) shook off a slow start and rolled to a 66-46 victory over the Bulldogs, giving Nick Ward his first win as Flucos coach.
“It’s definitely a good feeling,” Carter-Johnston said. “We’ve worked hard the last few games and I feel like we earned it and deserved it. I’m glad to see my team work hard and get a win, especially on senior night.”
Fluvanna struggled early as Goochland got easy buckets in the lane. Gabby Ragone scored the first six points to help the Bulldogs build a 9-3 lead midway through the first quarter
Carter-Johnston brought Fluvanna back with four points and Aniah Webb added a big bucket off the bench to cut the lead to 10-9 after one quarter of play.
The momentum carried over into the second quarter for the Flucos, who opened the period on 10-0 run to build a 19-9 lead with 5:33 left in the first half. Abby Seal and Carter-Johnston led the charge with five points apiece during the run.
Goochland (1-3) responded with a run of its own. Taylor Whitfield scored five points and Gabby Ragone added a layup to tie the game at 21-21 with 2:44 left in the half.
Fluvanna regained momentum over the final two minutes thanks to some clutch stops on the defensive end of the floor. Webb converted two steals into layups and Carter-Johnson capped the rally with a trey to give the Flucos a 31-22 lead at intermission.
“I know we’re not going to be perfect,” Ward said. “There were times in that game where we were pretty bad, but then there were times when we were pretty good, and I think if we continue to improve like that, we’re going to be pretty good.”
The second half was more of the same as Fluvanna kept Goochland at arm’s length.
Erla Thorkelsdottir's jumper early in the third pulled Goochland within 45-38, but that would be as close as they would get as the Bulldogs had no answer for Carter-Johnson’s dribble drive. The sophomore point guard tallied 10 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for the Flucos.
“She’s a really good player,” Ward said. “She finds people well, she gets to the basket, and she finishes. She’s a good kid, she’s only been with us for three weeks because she’s been out. She’s just really getting acclimated with the system and what’s going on. She’s learning it and she’s fun to watch.”
Seal tallied 13 points to give Fluvanna County two players in double figures. Crothers and Davis each tallied seven points apiece on Senior Night.
“I just feel like we’re getting better every day,” Ward said. “We’re young, we’ve got five sophomores, and I feel like we’re getting better every day.”
Carter-Johnston was quick to sing the praises of the seniors for all they do for the team.
“Keke’s always there to help me when I don’t know what I’m doing or if I’m feeling lost, I can always ask her,” she said. “If I need Allyson to come give me a ride, or come take me to practice, she’s always there. They are both very helpful, always there when you need them.”
Ward agreed.
“The seniors have led us,” he said. “Keke has been with us for several years and Allyson is kind of like the mom of the team. She takes care of everybody; she tells everybody what’s going on. Keke’s a hard worker and does everything we ask her to do. They are both hardworking kids and we really do appreciate them.”