Fluvanna girls basketball team tops Goochland to pick up first win

Goochland (1-3) responded with a run of its own. Taylor Whitfield scored five points and Gabby Ragone added a layup to tie the game at 21-21 with 2:44 left in the half.

Fluvanna regained momentum over the final two minutes thanks to some clutch stops on the defensive end of the floor. Webb converted two steals into layups and Carter-Johnson capped the rally with a trey to give the Flucos a 31-22 lead at intermission.

“I know we’re not going to be perfect,” Ward said. “There were times in that game where we were pretty bad, but then there were times when we were pretty good, and I think if we continue to improve like that, we’re going to be pretty good.”

The second half was more of the same as Fluvanna kept Goochland at arm’s length.

Erla Thorkelsdottir's jumper early in the third pulled Goochland within 45-38, but that would be as close as they would get as the Bulldogs had no answer for Carter-Johnson’s dribble drive. The sophomore point guard tallied 10 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for the Flucos.