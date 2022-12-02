Fluvanna County tops William Monroe in matchup of state tournament teams from last season

STANARDSVILLE — The Fluvanna County boys basketball team used a late-season surge to earn a VHSL Class 3 state tournament berth last March.

Coach Heath Bralley’s Flucos are still riding that momentum.

Fluvanna has opened the season with a pair of victories, including Friday night’s impressive 59-45 road triumph at William Monroe.

Bobby Gardner scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the first half and Lance Bruce had a sensational second half to help the Flucos win a showdown against a Greene Dragons team that also reached the VHSL Class 3 state tournament last season.

“We just came locked in,” Gardner said. “When we were at practice yesterday, we talked about locking in and toughening up. But most importantly [tonight] we came together as a team and at the end, we were excited to get the dub.”

Gardner set the tone early on, connecting on his first two shots to leave his stamp on the game. The senior all-state guard opened the game with seven points as Fluvanna County (2-0) jumped out to a 8-3 lead midway through the first quarter.

William Monroe (1-1) countered by pounding the ball inside to Brady Lam. The sophomore forward converted a pair of three-point plays in the first quarter before Fluvanna’s Kenyon Smith drained a trey from the top of the key to give the Flucos a 14-9 lead after one.

After a Lam stick back to start the quarter made it a one-possession game, Fluvanna went back to work with an 11-4 run, sparked by seven points from Gardner, to extend the lead to 25-15 with 3:18 left in the first half.

“I just wanted to let them know that we’re coming,” Gardner said. “Every game this year.”

Parker Hildebrand answered with a nice reverse layup for the Greene Dragons late in the half, but Chazz Barksdale-White sank two late free throws to give the Flucos a 29-17 lead at intermission.

William Monroe made things interesting in the second half. Brandon Early opened the third quarter with a pair of buckets in the paint and Tucker Shifflett, another all-state performer, added a layup to pull the Greene Dragons to within five, 31-26, with 5:41 left in the quarter.

That’s when Bruce took over.

The senior guard closed the quarter by scoring 10 of his 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, for the Flucos. Barksdale-White added another from behind the arc to stretch the Fluvanna lead to 44-35 with one quarter to play.

“My teammates really helped me get open,” Bruce said. “They were looking for me so I had to make it count. As soon as I saw one go in, I felt like everything was going to go down after that.”

William Monroe never got within single digits in the fourth quarter as the Fluvanna County used its size and defensive pressure to hold off the Greene Dragons.

Bruce scored seven points in the final frame and Gardner added six more, including his second dunk of the night, to put the finishing touches on the victory.

Barksdale-White finished with eight points to add depth scoring behind Gardner and Bruce.

Lam poured in 19 points to lead William Monroe. Shifflett and Early chipped in eight points apiece in the loss.

For Gardner, he believes Friday’s win is a nice stepping stone.

“We just need to learn from our mistakes and just keep going,” he said.