Fluvanna County softball team tops Western Albemarle to continue hot start

Fluvanna added to its lead in the fourth with a three-run outburst. Makayla Gentry walked and then scored on the back end of a double steal. Three batters later, Rush hit a bloop single to center to plate Karly Hance. Via followed with an RBI single to left to give the Flucos a 6-1 advantage.

“I think it’s really important for us to fight back,” Rush said. “Especially after we made some mistakes defensively and help make up for them.”

Western Albemarle had chances to get back in the game, putting runners on second and third in both the fourth and fifth innings, but was unable to capitalize after Fluvanna pitcher Calista Marsh worked her way out of both jams.

The Warriors found some offense in the sixth when Emma Shifflett ripped a triple to the wall in right to plate Gabby Scarborough to trim lead to 6-2. The Western rally was halted there as Marsh fielded a come backer to the circle and threw out Shifflett at the plate. The senior then retired the next two batters to preserve the win for the Flucos.

Marsh allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven to pick up the win for Fluvanna County in the circle. Via had two hits and drove in two runs for the Flucos’ offense.