Fluvanna County School Board reverses decision, will allow Flucos to have a 2020-21 wrestling season

Shawn Metcalf is used to competition and typically thrives under the pressure of tense moments.
The senior helped orchestrate one of the biggest wins of his wrestling career last week, when the Fluvanna County School Board reversed its decision to cancel the Flucos' 2020-21 wrestling season.
Metcalf was one of six varsity wrestlers and several parents to speak during the public comment session of the Dec. 9 Fluvanna County School Board meeting. The Flucos sent four wrestlers to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament last season and many of the team's grapplers are set to return for another run this season. Individually, Metcalf is just six victories shy of 100 wins in his career, a decorated milestone among the high school wrestling community, and will now have an opportunity to reach that goal.
“Wrestling has been the only constant in my life since the seventh grade,” Metcalf said. “Now you could imagine my feelings when it got taken away. Wrestling has pulled me out of some of the worst times of my life and it has also given me some of the best memories and experienced in my life. That’s why I get so into it when I am out on the mat. Smiling, screaming, hyping the stands and my team up. It’s my happy place and it always has been. To me, this isn’t a sport anymore. It’s a lifestyle.”
If the season was not reinstated, Metcalf planned to rejoin Fluvanna County’s competition cheerleading squad for the second straight year. But prior to hanging up his headgear, Metcalf chose to make the case for his wrestling career to continue.
“I wasn’t nervous really,” Metcalf said. “I didn’t write anything down, I just winged it and spoke from the heart. I mainly touched on the fact that our team was so promising these last few years that it would be a real tragedy for it to come to an end.”
The wrestler's words left an impression.
Following a lengthy discussion, the school board voted 3-2 to reinstate all winter sports for the 2020-21 school year. Shirley Stewart cast the deciding vote, along with Andrew Pullin and Charles Rittenhouse to allow wrestling to continue.
Fluvanna County wrestling coach Michael Gore saluted the decision.
“I am very excited about the opportunity for Fluvanna County High School to wrestle this season,” Gore said. “The greatest and proudest moment for me was watching members of the team stand before the school board and articulate what wrestling meant to them and ask for the opportunity to continue to grow in the sport and attempt to reach the goals they set.”
Gore said the decision was a win for all of Fluvanna County.
“The support of the parents and the community helped me realize that they believed in the program we are building and the lessons being taught, not just about wrestling, but about life,” he said. “This season would not have happened if it were not for those team members, their family and the community members speaking up for us.”
Fluvanna County athletic director Scott Morris agreed.
“The opportunity is very important, and moving forward is exciting,” Morris said. “It was very exciting to see the young men and their parents come to speak to their thoughts and will. I am in the business of providing opportunity for our student-athletes and will continue to do so, full force. We are excited to get started and look forward to doing so.”
Morris said the wrestling team will resume practice on Thursday in preparation for its first match of the season, Jan. 6 at home against Louisa County.
Gore said his team will be ready.
“There is very little time to prepare for a season like no other, but I have faith that those who decide to wrestle will give it their all," Gore said. "I would only ask and hope that embers of the community will be willing to support the team by watching the matches and other activities via live stream.”
