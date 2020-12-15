Fluvanna County School Board reverses decision, will allow Flucos to have a 2020-21 wrestling season

Shawn Metcalf is used to competition and typically thrives under the pressure of tense moments.

The senior helped orchestrate one of the biggest wins of his wrestling career last week, when the Fluvanna County School Board reversed its decision to cancel the Flucos' 2020-21 wrestling season.

Metcalf was one of six varsity wrestlers and several parents to speak during the public comment session of the Dec. 9 Fluvanna County School Board meeting. The Flucos sent four wrestlers to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament last season and many of the team's grapplers are set to return for another run this season. Individually, Metcalf is just six victories shy of 100 wins in his career, a decorated milestone among the high school wrestling community, and will now have an opportunity to reach that goal.

“Wrestling has been the only constant in my life since the seventh grade,” Metcalf said. “Now you could imagine my feelings when it got taken away. Wrestling has pulled me out of some of the worst times of my life and it has also given me some of the best memories and experienced in my life. That’s why I get so into it when I am out on the mat. Smiling, screaming, hyping the stands and my team up. It’s my happy place and it always has been. To me, this isn’t a sport anymore. It’s a lifestyle.”