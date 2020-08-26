Fluvanna County’s JJ Glasscock verbally commits to play baseball at West Virginia

PALMYRA — The Fluvanna County High School baseball program has been a breeding ground for elite pitchers.
From Bryan Searcy, Shaun Holyfield and Cody Gibson to most recently Andrew Ward, Wyatt Dansey and Christian Negron, the Flucos have a record of producing quality hurlers.
J.J. Glasscock has the potential to join that list of Fluvanna greats.
The rising sophomore missed out on his first season of high school baseball last spring because of COVID-19, but has displayed enough talent on the mound to garner interest from multiple Division I college baseball programs, including West Virginia. Glasscock liked what he saw from the Mountaineers and recently committed to join the program.
Not bad for someone that hasn’t thrown an official pitch for his high school team.
“It means everything to me to be able to go to college and do the thing I love at the same time,” Glasscock said
The 6-foot, 160-pound right-hander is a bulldog on the mound and patterns his pitching style after New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. He features a five-pitch arsenal, including a plus fastball and a wipe-out slider that he uses to put hitters away.
Glasscock played for Canes National in several tournaments this summer, including the Prep Baseball Report Florida Summer Championships last month. He was named a Preseason Perfect Game Underclassman All-American in the Atlantic Region and is ranked 159th nationally.
“Summer started off hot,” Glasscock said. “I didn’t give up a hit or a run until my fifth week down in Florida. Then I went to the PBR Future game and that helped me get noticed. I also had my pitching coaches help me get to college.”
The Fluvanna County product said he had offers from Stanford and West Virginia, but felt more at home with the Mountaineers.
“I chose West Virginia because I really liked the school and the coaching staff and everything about the place,” Glasscock said. “West Virginia separated from the other schools because they made a huge offer that I couldn’t resist.”
He formed a strong relationship with Coach Randy Mazey, who guided the Mountaineers to the 2019 NCAA Tournament and two Big 12 Tournament championship appearances in the past four years.
“I liked how their program is heading in the right direction and how the coaches planned to develop me as a player,” Glasscock said. “They liked how my arm is electric and athletic. They also liked how I have a good feel for my offspeed pitches and how I’m not afraid to throw it, plus how hard I can throw the ball."
The West Virginia coaching staff has high hopes for Glasscock when he gets to Morgantown in several years.
“They want to me to be a Friday night starter and a big leader coming in my first year,” Glasscock said.
In the classroom, Glasscock plans to major in business. He hopes to eventually play pro ball after college, but after that he wants to return to Palmyra and open his own baseball facility to provide quality, affordable instruction to Central Virginia.
With his college plans confirmed, Glasscock is excited about taking the hill for Fluvanna County next spring and helping the Flucos defend their Class 3 state championship.
“There is some relief," he said, "because now I can just go out there and have fun without the stress of thinking about college.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!