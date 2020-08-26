Fluvanna County’s JJ Glasscock verbally commits to play baseball at West Virginia

“Summer started off hot,” Glasscock said. “I didn’t give up a hit or a run until my fifth week down in Florida. Then I went to the PBR Future game and that helped me get noticed. I also had my pitching coaches help me get to college.”

The Fluvanna County product said he had offers from Stanford and West Virginia, but felt more at home with the Mountaineers.

“I chose West Virginia because I really liked the school and the coaching staff and everything about the place,” Glasscock said. “West Virginia separated from the other schools because they made a huge offer that I couldn’t resist.”

He formed a strong relationship with Coach Randy Mazey, who guided the Mountaineers to the 2019 NCAA Tournament and two Big 12 Tournament championship appearances in the past four years.

“I liked how their program is heading in the right direction and how the coaches planned to develop me as a player,” Glasscock said. “They liked how my arm is electric and athletic. They also liked how I have a good feel for my offspeed pitches and how I’m not afraid to throw it, plus how hard I can throw the ball."

The West Virginia coaching staff has high hopes for Glasscock when he gets to Morgantown in several years.