Fluvanna County guard Abby Seal commits to Mary Baldwin women's basketball program

PALMYRA — Abby Seal has been a Swiss-Army knife for the Fluvanna County girls basketball team throughout her high school career.

Whatever her team needs, the senior guard has been able to provide as she’s made a name for herself as one of the outstanding all-around talents in the Jefferson District.

Seal hopes to continue to build on that versatility at the next level after verbally committing to play basketball at Mary Baldwin University in Staunton.

“I chose Mary Baldwin because of its location, especially being only an hour away from home,” Seal said. “The connection I made with Coach [Meghan] Austin was amazing and I felt like the school was the best fit for me.”

Seal has been a fixture in the starting lineup for the Flucos throughout her high school career. A terrific perimeter shooter and defender, she was an all-Jefferson District second-team performer as a sophomore. Last fall, she averaged 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game before having her season cut short because of an injury.

Seal's ability to fill up a stat sheet made her an intriguing prospect for the Fighting Squirrels. She has been recruited to play shooting guard, but has the versatility to play the small forward role in a three-guard set.

“The coaches are fairly new, so the program is up and coming,” Seal said. “I feel like the future is bright. Coach Austin liked how well I could shoot the ball and score off the dribble.”

Seal credits her relationship with Mary Baldwin’s coaching staff, along with the offerings at the school, for helping her finalize her decision. She visited Regent University and Marymount University during the recruiting process before finding a home at Mary Baldwin.

“It was really just the connection I made with the coach and the team that solidified my decision,” Seal said. “Mary Baldwin was my main interest.”

Academically, Seal is still in the process of deciding her major, but would love to pursue a career in sports in some capacity.

“I hope to major in marketing and communications or sports management because I’d love to stay involved in athletics after college,” she said.

The verbal commitment marks the culmination of what has been quite a ride for the Fluvanna County standout throughout the recruiting process.

“Last year, I had no idea where I wanted to go to college,” she said. “So, having that part of my life figured out is very relieving.”

Seal is excited about her future as a college athlete at Mary Baldwin.

“I hope to be able to help the team out in any way possible and just be able to live out the dream of being a college student-athlete,” she said.

The Fluvanna County senior can’t wait to see what her future holds in the sport.

“It means a lot to be able to say I’m committed to play basketball in college,” Seal said. “Not many people have the ability to stay that. I’m just super grateful to have this opportunity. It’s a great dream true and gives me a boost of confidence going into this season.”​