Fluvanna County girls lacrosse team nabs road win over Orange County

ORANGE — The Fluvanna County girls lacrosse program is still in its infancy stages, but Friday night’s 10-8 victory over Orange County is proof of how far the team has come.

Freshman Emmalyn Whyte scored four goals and junior Peyton Marshall added a hat trick as the Flucos held off a late charge from the Hornets to pick up a big Jefferson District win at Prospect Heights Middle School in Orange.

“I think we played really well tonight,” Marshall said. “Everyone worked together really well. We wouldn’t have been able to do this without our teamwork, so that was really good. Our aggressiveness tonight was really good too.”

It was a back-and-forth contest during the first 15 minutes as both teams were clicking offensively. Sarah Sherman opened the scoring with a goal on her team’s first shot of the contest to give Orange County a 1-0 lead with 24:36 left in the first half.

Whyte responded about a minute later for Fluvanna County when she converted a nice move from behind the cage and scored a goal to tie the game at 1-1 with 23:17 left in the half.

Marshall gave the Flucos their first lead of the contest on an odd-man rush with 21:50 left in the half. The advantage would be short-lived as Orange's Natalie Pettyjohn converted a penalty opportunity into a goal to square the game at 2-2 just 20 seconds later.

Helena Garrett gave the Hornets the lead again with a goal at the 20 minute mark, but Marshall answered with her second marker of the game to tie the contest at 3-3 with 15:40 left in the first half.

That’s when Fluvanna County seized command.

The Flucos closed the first half on a 5-0 run, including two goals from Emma Russ, to take a commanding 8-3 lead into halftime. Whyte also added two goals to complete her first-half hat trick and Teagan Bower also found the back of the net to spark a balanced Fluvanna attack.

“I definitely think our defense talked a lot more and that really helped,” Whyte said. “Offensively, we were definitely making really good passes and talking a lot more.”

Despite the five-goal deficit, Orange County continued to battle in the second half.

After Marshall’s third goal of the night made it a 9-4 game, the Hornets' offense went to work. Sherman tallied a pair of goals in the second half to finish off her hat trick and Kendall Mullins found the back of the net after a nice spin move to trim the Fluvanna lead to 10-7 with 5:41 left.

The Hornets continued to pressure the net as Megan Delahoussaye netted her first goal of the game with less than 20 seconds left to pull her team within two goals.

That would be as close as Orange County would get, as Fluvanna ran out the remaining time to preserve the victory.

Goalkeeper Madison Fain had a strong night between the pipes for the Flucos, posting a game-high eight saves. Ashton Futrell had a solid outing in goal for the Hornets, registering three saves.

Marshall couldn’t be prouder of her team’s effort.

“I think our defense worked really well, and our offensive players were helping out on defense too, getting clears and getting the ball down the field," she said. "At the end, we just went crazy.”

