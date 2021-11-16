Fluvanna catcher Braelyn Via commits to Carson-Newman

Some people shy away from hard work. Braelyn Via embraces it.
The Fluvanna County High School catcher has spent most of her athletic career refining her craft in hopes of earning an opportunity to play at the next level. That dream became a reality recently when she committed to play softball at Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
“It means everything,” Via said. “I wasn’t very good at a young age. I’ve always had to work a lot harder than my teammates. I was lucky to have always had coaches that believed in me and wanted me to succeed.”
The road to becoming a college athlete has been anything but easy for Via.
It all started with help from softball instructor Heidi Freitager, as well as Flucos Coach Tre Smith and ADAPT Charlottesville trainer Kenny Szabo. Under their guidance, she has steadily worked on her craft.
“I’ve been working with [Freitager] since I was eight years old," Via said. “She spent countless hours in lessons with me. She encouraged and guided me, but definitely given me tough love when I needed it. Coach Smith has always pushed me and believed I could play at the next level, even at a young age. He would always come watch us play at local tournaments. None of this would have been possible without my coaches and my family.”
Via's brother, Camdyn, also has been a big influence in her progression.
“He has always been willing to throw or hit with me,” she said. “We are super competitive. I think that really helped push me to get better. Besides my parents, he’s my biggest fan and I can’t wait to see where his recruiting journey lands him.”
Via made the Flucos' varsity squad as a freshman, but didn’t have an opportunity to play after the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season before the first pitch was thrown.
She made up for lost time last spring. Via went 5-for-5 with 11 RBI and a pair of home runs in the season opener against Charlottesville. She was a first team All Central Virginia selection at catcher and also participated in the USA 16U high performance program.
That production piqued the interest of several college programs. Carson-Newman assistant coach Kristen Toppel regularly raved about Via's recruiting videos and the progress she made, both with her bat and behind the plate, as well as her attention to detail.
Via recently visited the Carson-Newman campus and met with Coach Michael Graves, the staff and the team.
“They have a great team and have had a lot of success in previous seasons,” Via said. “Coach Graves told me all my professors would know me by my first name and that’s exactly what I was looking for. The school and program checked all the boxes for me.”
Via also was blown away with how serene the campus was was and the sheer beauty of the school and surrounding area.
“It reminds me a lot of Central Virginia,” Via said. “I’m a small-town girl and really wanted a more personal feel to my college experience. I watched the students walking to classes, stood on the field and watched the team practice and I immediately felt at home. I fell in love with everything about it. It really is the perfect fit for me.”
Randolph College was also in the mix for Via. They offered her last summer and Via and Coach Kasdyn Waldron had formed a solid relationship throughout the recruiting process.
“It was really bittersweet because anyone would be lucky to play for her,” Via said. “Having to tell her was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but she was supportive like she’s always been.”
Via was recruited to play catcher and is expected to compete for a starting job with the Eagles in her first year.
“My main goal is to be a four-year starter,” Via said. “I would love to win a conference title and even a College World Series.”
In the classroom, Via hopes to major in exercise science. She was undecided at first about her career path, but after working with Szabo and ADAPT Charlottesville, Via found her calling.
“He has really inspired me to pursue a career in athletic strength and conditioning,” she said. “He has made such a difference in my strength, speed, body awareness and overall athleticism. I want to help athletes like he’s helped me.”
With her decision finalized, Via is looking forward to another big season this spring for the Flucos softball team.
“A lot of pressure and relief, but now the real hard work starts,” she said. “It’s time to get ready to play at a collegiate level. Every athlete has dreams to play at the highest level and on the biggest stage, but I knew I wanted to play for a school that I could contribute and be a part of their success. I’m so excited to have found exactly that at Carson-Newman.”