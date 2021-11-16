Fluvanna catcher Braelyn Via commits to Carson-Newman

Via's brother, Camdyn, also has been a big influence in her progression.

“He has always been willing to throw or hit with me,” she said. “We are super competitive. I think that really helped push me to get better. Besides my parents, he’s my biggest fan and I can’t wait to see where his recruiting journey lands him.”

Via made the Flucos' varsity squad as a freshman, but didn’t have an opportunity to play after the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season before the first pitch was thrown.

She made up for lost time last spring. Via went 5-for-5 with 11 RBI and a pair of home runs in the season opener against Charlottesville. She was a first team All Central Virginia selection at catcher and also participated in the USA 16U high performance program.

That production piqued the interest of several college programs. Carson-Newman assistant coach Kristen Toppel regularly raved about Via's recruiting videos and the progress she made, both with her bat and behind the plate, as well as her attention to detail.

Via recently visited the Carson-Newman campus and met with Coach Michael Graves, the staff and the team.