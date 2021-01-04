Fluvanna boys basketball team tops Orange to stay unbeaten

The Flucos regained momentum just before halftime when Edmonds had a great drive to the rim for a layup to take a 26-24 lead at intermission.

The third quarter belonged to Fluvanna County early as John Rittenhouse and Xavier Copeland combined for nine points to extend the lead to 39-29 with 1:11 in the quarter.

“We’re very unselfish," Edmonds said. “Most of us grew up watching LeBron [James], and he’s a very unselfish guy, so to be unselfish as a team is really important. If some guy’s hitting one night, you give it to him, if not, you can give it back and forth to each other.”

Mthethwa countered with nine points of his own, including a 3-pointer to give him 1,000 points for his career, to trim the lead to 46-40 after three quarters.

Fluvanna stretched the lead to double-digits again, 62-50 with 3:15 left in the game on a free throw from Rittenhouse. That’s when Mthethwa put the team on his back. The senior guard scored 18 points over the final three minutes, including a corner trey to pull the Hornets within 72-68. He had a chance to make it even closer, but his last 3-pointer was just off the mark and Fluvanna grabbed the rebound and hit two free throws to seal the win.

Edmonds was in awe of his Mthethwa’s performance.