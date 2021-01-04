Fluvanna boys basketball team tops Orange to stay unbeaten

PALMYRA – Fluvanna County’s Kobe Edmonds and Orange County’s Sihle Mthethwa grew up battling one another on the playground basketball courts as little kids.
The two senior point guards shined on a much bigger stage Monday night during the Flucos’ 74-68 win in their Jefferson District opener.
Edmonds led four players in double figures with 19 points as Fluvanna County (3-0, 1-0) continued its unbeaten start to the season.
But it was Mthethwa that stole the night.
The Orange County guard finished with a 51-point performance to set a new school record.
“It was a tough win tonight,” Edmonds said. “[Mthethwa] was lights out today, but it just feels good to be 3-0 finally. In all my years of being here, I don’t think we’ve ever been 3-0, so it feels good, but tomorrow we’re going to work on the next game with Staunton on Thursday and just try to get better every day.”
Fluvanna took charge early. Edmonds knocked down a pair of treys and Lance Gowans added another from behind the arc to give the Flucos a 15-10 lead after one quarter of action.
Orange County (1-1, 1-1) responded in the second quarter by pounding the offensive glass for second-chance points. Markelle Jackson tallied four points and Raekwon Dade added a put back dunk to trim the lead to 24-22. The Hornets tied the game on the next possession as Mthethwa made a great backdoor drive to the basket to tie the game.
The Flucos regained momentum just before halftime when Edmonds had a great drive to the rim for a layup to take a 26-24 lead at intermission.
The third quarter belonged to Fluvanna County early as John Rittenhouse and Xavier Copeland combined for nine points to extend the lead to 39-29 with 1:11 in the quarter.
“We’re very unselfish," Edmonds said. “Most of us grew up watching LeBron [James], and he’s a very unselfish guy, so to be unselfish as a team is really important. If some guy’s hitting one night, you give it to him, if not, you can give it back and forth to each other.”
Mthethwa countered with nine points of his own, including a 3-pointer to give him 1,000 points for his career, to trim the lead to 46-40 after three quarters.
Fluvanna stretched the lead to double-digits again, 62-50 with 3:15 left in the game on a free throw from Rittenhouse. That’s when Mthethwa put the team on his back. The senior guard scored 18 points over the final three minutes, including a corner trey to pull the Hornets within 72-68. He had a chance to make it even closer, but his last 3-pointer was just off the mark and Fluvanna grabbed the rebound and hit two free throws to seal the win.
Edmonds was in awe of his Mthethwa’s performance.
“He was hitting everything,” he said. “That was ridiculous. That’s probably one of the best games that I’ve been on the court and seen anyone play. Sihle is my guy. He’s a tough competitor and a good basketball player. For us to play against each other and battle back in forth, it’s kind of like a friendly game, like you’re at home playing against your cousins. It was a really good game.”
Marquel Franklin had 14 points in the win for the Flucos. Rittenhouse added 12 points and Copeland finished with 10 points.
Fluvanna County coach Heath Bralley was happy with the result, but believes there’s still plenty of work to do.
“3-0 is good, I would not say that was a pretty win, but an ugly win is better than a pretty loss,” he said. “The kids competed hard. I could’ve done a better job, we could’ve done a better job on rebounding, so starting from top to bottom, starting tomorrow, we’re going to be better.”
As for Orange County, Mthethwa topped the previous school mark of 48 set by Paul Carter in the mid-80s.
“I want to thank my teammates for finding me,” Mthethwa said. “They trusted me when my shot was going in and it just started to feel good. It’s stuff you dream about when you were a kid. It feels so good to get that.”
The win was also bittersweet for Orange County. The school board announced Monday night plans to suspend athletics until Jan. 15 because of recent spikes in COVID-19 cases.
“It’s devastating,” Mthethwa said. “It hurts, there’s no other way to put it. Hopefully we can find a way to get out here and play in a couple of weeks.”