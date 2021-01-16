Fluvanna boys basketball team outlasts Western Albemarle

Fluvanna County boys basketball coach Heath Bralley wasn’t happy with his team’s performance during Friday's 63-50 win over Monticello.

Less than 24 hours later, Bralley was all smiles after the Flucos' 65-61 victory over Western Albemarle in Crozet.

Kobe Edmonds scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and John Rittenhouse made a diving play on the defensive end to gain possession late in the game and seal the Flucos' first victory over the Warriors in more than a dozen games.

“We have a lot better team than we’ve had in the past and we really played our hearts out tonight,” Rittenhouse said. “We got on the floor, got to loose balls. I think we just outhustled them tonight. The shots were failing and everything was just working out great.”

Fluvanna County (5-1, 4-1 Jefferson District) had things clicking early thanks to some stellar shooting from beyond the arc.

Maurice D’Alessandro drained a pair of treys from the left wing and Xavier Copeland added six points and a pair of blocks to give the Flucos a 13-6 advantage. Later in the first half, Lance Bruce drained another shot from distance at the buzzer to give Fluvanna an 18-10 lead.