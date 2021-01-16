Fluvanna boys basketball team outlasts Western Albemarle

Fluvanna County boys basketball coach Heath Bralley wasn’t happy with his team’s performance during Friday's 63-50 win over Monticello.
Less than 24 hours later, Bralley was all smiles after the Flucos' 65-61 victory over Western Albemarle in Crozet.
Kobe Edmonds scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and John Rittenhouse made a diving play on the defensive end to gain possession late in the game and seal the Flucos' first victory over the Warriors in more than a dozen games.
“We have a lot better team than we’ve had in the past and we really played our hearts out tonight,” Rittenhouse said. “We got on the floor, got to loose balls. I think we just outhustled them tonight. The shots were failing and everything was just working out great.”
Fluvanna County (5-1, 4-1 Jefferson District) had things clicking early thanks to some stellar shooting from beyond the arc.
Maurice D’Alessandro drained a pair of treys from the left wing and Xavier Copeland added six points and a pair of blocks to give the Flucos a 13-6 advantage. Later in the first half, Lance Bruce drained another shot from distance at the buzzer to give Fluvanna an 18-10 lead.
“The first quarter was probably the best basketball we’ve played all year,” Bralley said. “The thing that I’ve never had to coach this team about is effort; they bring that regardless. Execution has been our Achilles' heel and tonight we executed for about 75 percent of the game. We’ve got to get better at late-game situations, but we beat a really good basketball team."
Western Albemarle, which was playing its first game in 303 days, answered in the second quarter by attacking the rim.
Andrew Shifflett tallied seven points and Isaac Sumpter found Lucas Farmer for an easy layup to give the Warriors a 33-32 lead. Edmonds sank a free throw with 2.2 seconds left to tie the game at intermission.
The third quarter was a back-and-forth battle with each team taking turns with the lead. Josh Sime scored a pair of early layups to give Western a 37-35 lead with 6:04 left in the third.
That’s when Edmonds took over.
The junior point guard scored 10 points, including a tear drop at the buzzer that gave the Flucos their largest lead, 54-45 with eight minutes left.
“Kobe is our rock,” Bralley said. “When we need a basketball play, or he sees something on the court that I didn’t see. He coaches us, he coaches me, and helps us. He is so reliable and so dependable that I couldn’t coach without him.”
The Warriors opened the fourth with a 10-2 run to trim the lead to 56-55 with 5:26 left following a layup from James Meenan. Edmonds responded with two free throws and a corner jumper as Fluvanna County led 63-59 with 55.3 seconds remaining. Michael Holtzwarth answered with a short jumper on Western Albemarle’s ensuing possession to make it a one score game.
After a defensive stop, the Warriors had a chance to tie or win the game on the final possession. Shifflett drove the ball to his right, and with three defenders converging, he tried to find Isaac Sumpter open in the corner. Daniel Campbell stayed with the play and deflected the ball into open space. Rittenhouse and Sumpter both dove for the loose ball, but it was Rittenhouse that came up with possession.
Rittenhouse said the play was pure instinct.
“We got the rebound and the ball was on the floor, another boy dove for the ball and tipped it,” he said. “I dove for the ball and caught it and just held onto it for dear life and didn’t want no one to take it.”
Bralley said the last defensive stand epitomized the entire game.
“That was just everybody all in, let’s go get it,” he said. “Daniel Campbell played a great game; he got the tip that knocked the ball loose. John Rittenhouse dove on the ball like it was his life and those are the plays you have to make to win.”
D’Alessandro finished with 15 points, while Copeland and Rittenhouse tallied nine points apiece in the win.
Shifflett paced Western Albemarle with 17 points. Sime tallied 12 points, while Lucas Farmer chipped in eight points in their first game of the season.