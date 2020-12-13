Florida State pulls away from Virginia women's basketball team

Toi continued her recent stretch of impressive play for the Wahoos, finishing with a team-high 18 points. The redshirt sophomore guard, who hit five 3-pointers on Sunday, has led UVa in scoring in each of the past three games.

“I think the great thing about [Toi] is that she plays at a high level all the time,” Thompson said. “The way she practices is how she plays. She can find consistency in a game like this, even when she's tired, because her levels are consistent. The tempo that she plays at in the game is the tempo that she's playing at in practice, so there are no surprises and her confidence is high. She's worked a lot in this offseason to be better and to improve herself, and I think it's showing in her performances in our games.”

Kaydan Lawson also had a solid outing for the Cavaliers, tallying 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Seminoles had four players score in double figures, led by Valencia Myers, who finished with 14 points and tied FSU’s single-game record for blocked shots with nine.

The Cavaliers return to action next Sunday when they travel to Virginia Tech. The game will tip off at noon and air on ACC Network. Despite the struggles and lack of available players, Thompson is confident her team will continue to battle as it seeks its first win of the season.

“I'm proud of this team,” Thompson said. “I'm proud of how they show up every single day ready to work, even with our numbers being low, making no excuses.”