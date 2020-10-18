Florida State edges Virginia women's soccer team in battle of ACC heavyweights

The Cavaliers made a push of their own, though, showing why they landed at No. 1 in the national rankings for much of last fall. They leaned on Rebecca Jarrett’s speed on the outside to generate chances. As Jarrett started to gain a rhythm, the Wahoos started easing into the match. The speedy attacker drew a foul in the box in the 34th minute.

Alexa Spaanstra stepped up to take the penalty kick. She buried the ball in the upper right portion of the net, cutting the deficit to 2-1 as those in attendance started to get behind UVa’s comeback bid.

Unfortunately, the Cavaliers quickly squashed their own momentum entering the half. A Florida State corner kick wasn’t played well by the Cavaliers, and the result was a crowd-silencing own goal. The Seminoles entered the half with a 3-1 lead.

Virginia remained steadfast in its attempt at a comeback. A perfect pass from Lizzy Sieracki in the 58th minute found the head of Diana Ordonez, who knocked the ball into the back of the net. Virginia’s deficit shrunk to one goal.