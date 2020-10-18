Florida State edges Virginia women's soccer team in battle of ACC heavyweights

Whether it was players missing time due to injuries or a desire to give inexperienced players meaningful minutes, the Virginia women’s soccer team hadn’t fielded its top lineup much this fall.
That changed Sunday, and the difference showed.
There were moments when the Cavaliers weren’t crisp as most of its best players available took the pitch together for one of the few times this fall. There were other moments when UVa looked like a legitimate national title contender in its 4-3 loss to No. 2 Florida State.
“We played some good soccer at times,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “Not as consistent as we need to be against a team like that. It’s disappointing.”
A rocky start put the Cavaliers (5-2-1, 3-2-1 ACC) in desperate situations throughout the afternoon, but they embraced the challenge of coming from behind.
The Seminoles struck first when LeiLanni Nesbeth took a cross in front of the net and ripped a shot over Laurel Ivory’s head and into the goal. Florida State took the 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.
Fewer than 120 seconds later, the Seminoles added another goal. Clara Robbins put a shot in the back of the goal to give Florida State a commanding 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes of the match.
Florida State was fast and disciplined, turning two quality chances into two early goals.
The Cavaliers made a push of their own, though, showing why they landed at No. 1 in the national rankings for much of last fall. They leaned on Rebecca Jarrett’s speed on the outside to generate chances. As Jarrett started to gain a rhythm, the Wahoos started easing into the match. The speedy attacker drew a foul in the box in the 34th minute.
Alexa Spaanstra stepped up to take the penalty kick. She buried the ball in the upper right portion of the net, cutting the deficit to 2-1 as those in attendance started to get behind UVa’s comeback bid.
Unfortunately, the Cavaliers quickly squashed their own momentum entering the half. A Florida State corner kick wasn’t played well by the Cavaliers, and the result was a crowd-silencing own goal. The Seminoles entered the half with a 3-1 lead.
Virginia remained steadfast in its attempt at a comeback. A perfect pass from Lizzy Sieracki in the 58th minute found the head of Diana Ordonez, who knocked the ball into the back of the net. Virginia’s deficit shrunk to one goal.
“We really needed it,” Ordonez said. “It was a great ball from Lizzy. We’re fortunate that it went over the girl’s head in front of me, but just had to put it away. We needed that one to get the momentum going. Of course it didn’t like tie the game or anything, but definitely gave us the momentum we needed to get the next one.”
Swanson’s team kept the pressure up, needing an equalizer.
A ball into the box and a scrum led to a Florida State own goal in the 64th minute, tying the contest at 3. While crisp defense certainly didn’t define the outing for either team, both teams flashed athleticism and offensive attacks that most other Division I programs simply can’t match.
Virginia scored three goals against a Florida State team that entered the match having allowed just one goal all season in its previous five matches.
Unfortunately for UVa, its defense let it down again toward the end of the match. After an electric stretch when Laurel Ivory saved three Florida State shots in a one-minute span, the Seminoles scored when Robbins knocked in her second goal of the match off a corner kick.
The Cavaliers’ last-ditch efforts came up short, and they took the 4-3 defeat.
“It’s hard playing against a team like that when you give up two goals, when you go down 2-0,” Swanson said. “I think our team fought hard to get back in the game, but at the end of the day, I think the better team won.”
