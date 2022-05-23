Five Virginia baseball players earn All-ACC honors

The pair drove in runs for Virginia throughout the spring, and on Monday, Cavaliers sophomore third baseman Jake Gelof and senior outfielder Alex Tappen were honored for their strong regular-season campaigns.

They highlighted a group of five Cavaliers who earned All-ACC accolades as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Gelof and Tappen were first-team selections, and senior starting pitcher Brian Gursky was a second-team choice. First-year shortstop Griff O’Ferrall and first-year outfielder Casey Saucke were each named to the ACC All-Freshman team.

This season, Gelof and Tappen have hit next to each other in UVa’s batting order — with Tappen in the three-hole and Gelof in the cleanup spot — and they’ve tallied a new school record for the most combined RBI from two players in a single year. Their 144 total RBI eclipsed the 133 RBI former Hoos Pavin Smith and Cam Simmons had in 2017.

Gelof was third in the ACC for second for slugging (.784), third for batting (.384), third for RBI (74), fifth for homers (19) and seventh for runs scored (60). Tappen’s 70 RBI were fourth most in the conference and he set new career bests with his .350 average and 13 homers.

Gursky, who transferred to UVa from Southern California for this season, went 7-1 with a 3.32 ERA. His seven victories were more wins (5) than he had in his entire four-year stay with the Trojans.

O’Ferrall hit .324 out of the leadoff spot and stole a team-best 17 bases. Saucke racked up 23 extra-base hits to go along with 43 RBI in his debut season.

The ACC awards went to Clemson third baseman Max Wagner for Player of the Year, Louisville outfielder Levi Usher for Defensive Player of the Year, Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder for Pitcher of the Year, N.C. State designated hitter Tommy White for Freshman of the Year and Virginia Tech’s John Szefc for Coach of the Year.

