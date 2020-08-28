Five UVa offensive newcomers to keep an eye on throughout fall camp

With Bryce Perkins, Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois no longer on the roster, the Virginia football team’s offense figures to look different this fall.
There is a new starting quarterback. The running back room still features Wayne Taulapapa, but the supporting cast differs. Consistency comes along the offensive line. The wide receiver position, however, lacks depth and proven experience.
With nearly three weeks of fall camp concluded, Virginia inches closer to determining key position battles. It’s likely a few position battle winners will be from players who weren’t on UVa’s roster this season.
Thanks to a talented freshmen class and a few important additions via the transfer portal, UVa’s offense will lean on newcomers this fall. Fans should keep tabs on these five newcomers as the Cavaliers work through the final few weeks of fall training camp.
Ra’Shaun Henry
Mendenhall recently announced that Dontayvion Wicks is out for the season with an injury. That leaves the Cavaliers in need of playmakers alongside senior wide receiver Terrell Jana.
“The rest of the receiver position is performing really well,” Mendenhall said. “We’re just more thin than we have been, but Ra’Shaun Henry has been a really bright spot for us, so that’s been a real positive.”
Henry, a transfer from St. Francis, grabbed 90 receptions a season ago at the FCS level. He’s an athletic receiver with good speed and size — he’s listed at 6-foot-3. He possesses the physical ability to earn playing time as an outside receiver.
Wide receivers coach Marques Hagans expects Henry to play, and he wouldn’t be surprised to see Henry line up all over the field.
“We’ll definitely have him on the field,” Hagans said. “When we break the huddle, the intent is to line him up at receiver and put him in as many different places as we can.”
Part of Henry’s decision to come to UVa stemmed from wanting to prove he belongs at the Power 5 level. Given the lack of depth at receiver and Henry’s talent, he’s going to have a chance to prove he’s a top-tier ACC talent.
Keytaon Thompson
The quarterback battle earns the most attention of any position group competition. Mendenhall named Brennan Armstrong the team's starting quarterback on Thursday..
Even though the Mississippi State transfer didn’t earn the starting nod, he deserves attention.
Given his prolific rushing ability — he ran for 672 yards and 10 touchdowns during his Mississippi State career — Thompson could still see time on the field. While the Cavaliers likely won’t use a two-quarterback system, it wouldn’t come as a shock to see a package or two implemented to utilize Thompson’s skills.
“Keytaon is really dynamic running and throwing,” offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer said. “He makes guys miss and he uses blocks really well. I mean he does just a really, really good job making plays.”
Even though he did not win the starting job, he’s still a threat to take the field as a change-of-pace rushing option.
Shane Simpson
Simpson hasn’t received much attention since his arrival from Towson, but he’s a solid option at running back. The FCS transfer missed the end of last season with a knee injury, but he’s healthy and hoping to contribute this season.
With Ronnie Walker Jr.’s waiver being denied, the Indiana transfer can’t play this fall. Mike Hollins is one of the team’s five opt-outs. That leaves Wayne Taulapapa at running back. The Cavaliers need production at the position, and Simpson’s speed and elusiveness make him an option to receive carries and receptions.
Look for Simpson to generate more attention as the season comes closer.
Iraken Armstead
Armstead, who also goes by Ira, is a true freshman on UVa’s roster. The quarterback isn’t expected to play this season, and he’s a great candidate to redshirt given the depth at the position.
Mendenhall says Armstead’s development through camp is one of the surprises. He’s impressed at how quickly the newcomer is progressing early in his career.
While he’s not in line for immediate playing time, Armstead should be in the mix in future seasons for the starting quarterback position.
Lavel Davis
Davis, a 6-7 freshman wide receiver, drew praise from Mendenhall last Friday. The head coach said he’s impressed with Davis’ development, and the wide receiver may earn playing time earlier than originally expected.
With the lack of depth at wide receiver, Davis may find playing time as a freshman. No receiver on the roster possesses the same height as Davis, which gives him a path to playing time. The coaches described Hasise Dubois as “always open” because of his size and contested-catch ability. Davis holds the same potential.
