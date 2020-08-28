Five UVa offensive newcomers to keep an eye on throughout fall camp

With Bryce Perkins, Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois no longer on the roster, the Virginia football team’s offense figures to look different this fall.

There is a new starting quarterback. The running back room still features Wayne Taulapapa, but the supporting cast differs. Consistency comes along the offensive line. The wide receiver position, however, lacks depth and proven experience.

With nearly three weeks of fall camp concluded, Virginia inches closer to determining key position battles. It’s likely a few position battle winners will be from players who weren’t on UVa’s roster this season.

Thanks to a talented freshmen class and a few important additions via the transfer portal, UVa’s offense will lean on newcomers this fall. Fans should keep tabs on these five newcomers as the Cavaliers work through the final few weeks of fall training camp.

Ra’Shaun Henry

Mendenhall recently announced that Dontayvion Wicks is out for the season with an injury. That leaves the Cavaliers in need of playmakers alongside senior wide receiver Terrell Jana.