Five under-the-radar players that could play big roles for Virginia this season

Inevitable roster turnover and behind-the-scenes player development in college football allow for those who currently sit lower on the depth chart or are little known to the public now to become household names on Saturdays in a matter of weeks.

Last year at Virginia, former Oklahoma State tight end Jelani Woods transformed from a player with only 31 career catches over four seasons with the Cowboys into an All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection for the 44 grabs, 598 receiving yards and eight touchdowns he logged with the Hoos. Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was injured in 2020, but last fall set the school’s single-season record for receiving yards.

Breakout campaigns like that occur across the sport annually, and typically a strong showing during training camp in August can set the tone.

UVa begins preseason practice on Wednesday. Here are five players — under the radar right now but could play important roles this season — to monitor during camp:

Ben Smiley III, DT

The 6-foot-4 fourth-year junior defensive tackle has logged only three starts in his career with the Cavaliers.

But UVa coach Tony Elliott said he has been pleased with Ben Smiley III’s progression throughout the offseason.

“For Ben Smiley to now be a guy that the previous staff knew was talented,” Elliott said, “but wasn’t sure of his commitment level, now he’s getting Bs in his classes. He’s doing well academically and he looks better. He’s just completely bought in and that’s a testament to [defensive tackles coach Kevin] Downing and [defensive ends coach Chris] Slade and the confidence they’ve helped him develop.”

Last season, Smiley tallied seven total tackles while playing mostly off the bench.

Mike Hollins, RB

With Elliott at the helm and new offensive coordinator Des Kitchings in place, the Cavaliers are seeking to better their balance on offense, which means a likely increased commitment to the run game is coming.

They have better depth than they did this past spring, so UVa could potentially deploy a rotation at the position. But there’s also the thought that one rusher could emerge as a standout, and according to running backs coach Keith Gaither, junior Mike Hollins possesses the skill set.

“I think Mike could be an every-down back,” Gaither said. “It just depends if he continues to take the next step in his game. He’s a good back now, but we need him to take his game from good to great, but the only way to do it is great practice habits. He hasn’t learned that yet. He will, but he has the ability to be the every-down back if he buys in and truly immerses himself in this offense and in every aspect of becoming the best player he can be.”

Hollins, a Baton Rouge, La. native, averaged 4.3 yards per carry and scored two rushing touchdowns a season ago in a limited role.

John Paul Flores, OL

The Hoos are retooling their offensive line, and as part of the reshuffle they brought in Dartmouth offensive line transfer John Paul Flores.

Flores started 20 times at left tackle for the Big Green and has the most starting experience of any offensive lineman on UVa’s roster. That experience should make it possible for him — in spite of jumping up in competition level from the Ivy League to the ACC — to impact the squad right away and find a spot on the offensive front.

Hunter Stewart, LB

He started five times in 2021 for UVa, and there’s a chance more are on the way this fall for junior linebacker Hunter Stewart.

“He’s coming to work every single day to try to get better,” fellow Cavaliers linebacker and last year’s ACC leader in tackles, Nick Jackson, said. “He is a physical specimen, very physical, very strong.”

The Hoos are in need of a linebacker to slot next to Jackson in the defense and after 37 tackles last year, Stewart has at least shown in limited starts what he can do.

Lavel Davis Jr., WR

Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. already had one breakout campaign as a freshman in 2020, but is in need of another after missing all of last season with an ACL injury.

The 6-foot-7, 224-pounder averaged 25.8 yards per catch two years ago and is a big-play threat. The next few weeks will be important for him as he tries to find his place in a position group featuring Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and Billy Kemp.

“Lavel seems like he’s in a better place mentally, and physically, he looks better,” than the spring, Kitchings said, “… so he’s about a year and a half removed [from the injury], so he’s moving around better and has got little more confidence in it. We’ve got these 30 practices and hopefully he’ll be better going into Richmond than he is right now.”