Five things to know for the Virginia women's basketball team's road matchup with William & Mary

The Virginia women's basketball team (10-0) will look to continue its strong start to the season on Wednesday night when it travels to Williamsburg to take on William & Mary (4-3).

Tipoff at Kaplan Arena is set for 7 p.m. The game will stream online on FloHoops and be available on the radio in Central Virginia on WINA (1070 AM and 98.9 FM).

Here are five things to know about Wednesday night's matchup.

Still perfect

Virginia is off to its best start since the 1991-92 season, when the Cavaliers started 13-0. The Cavaliers were one of 15 undefeated teams remaining in NCAA Division I women’s basketball entering Tuesday night's games. A win over the Tribe would give the Hoos their first 11-game win streak since the 1994-95 season.

Virginia's strong start to the season is starting to gain some notoriety nationally. This week, UVa received votes in the AP poll for the second-straight week and in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time this season. The Cavaliers also were ranked No. 25 in the first NET rankings of the season.

Spreading the wealth

Virginia's scoring depth has been on full display through its first 10 games of the season. Three different Cavaliers enter Wednesday night's game averaging double figures in scoring: Camryn Taylor (13.3 ppg), Mir McLean (12.0 ppg) and Sam Brunelle (11.6 ppg).

But Virginia's scoring ability extends well beyond its top point producers. All of 11 members of the team have scored in double figures in a game at least once this season, four different players have posted a 20-point game this season and six different players have led the team in scoring in a game.

One of the big reasons for the Cavaliers' offensive success has been their ability to distribute the ball. In Sunday's win over UNC Wilmington, Virginia registered 23 assists on 31 made field goals, the Cavaliers' fourth 20-assist game of the season. Virginia is averaging 17.7 assists per game, which ranks second in the ACC and 25th in the nation.

Hitting the glass

Virginia has been a rebounding force this season. The Cavaliers are averaging an ACC-best 47.4 rebounds per game and rank eighth in the nation in rebounding margin (+13.5) and 12th in offensive rebounds per game (16.9).

The tenacity on the glass has led to plenty of additional scoring opportunities. UVa is averaging 15.9 second-chance points per game. In Sunday's win over UNC Wilmington, the Wahoos grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and racked up 18 second-chance points.

McLean is leading Virginia on the glass, averaging 9.4 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the ACC and 44th in the nation. The UConn transfer has led the Cavaliers in rebounding in each of the last four games and five of the last six.

Scouting report

William & Mary, which is led by first-year head coach Erin Dickerson Davis, enters Wednesday night's matchup with a 4-3 record. Two of the Tribe's four wins have come in overtime, including Sunday's 84-81 triumph over Coppin State. All three of the Tribe's losses have come against in-state teams: Old Dominion (59-43), George Mason (71-61) and Richmond (74-62).

The Tribe is led by the dynamic backcourt duo of Riley Casey and Sydney Wagner. Casey leads William & Mary in scoring, averaging 20.7 points per game, has scored more than 30 points in two games this season. Wagner averages 17.0 points per game and has scored double figures in all seven of the Tribe's games, including a 26-point outing against Richmond.

Long-awaited return

Wednesday's game will mark Virginia's first visit to Kaplan Arena since 1999. The Cavaliers won that game 71-42, and are 11-0 all-time against William & Mary, including a 60-44 victory last season at John Paul Jones Arena.