Five things to know for the Virginia women's basketball team's matchup with Duke

After an unbeaten run through nonconference play, the Virginia women's basketball team (12-0, 1-0 ACC) begins conference play in earnest on Wednesday night with a trip to Duke (10-1, 0-0 ACC).

The game, which is set to tip off at 7 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., will stream on ACC Network Extra and be available on the radio in Central Virginia on WINA (1070 AM and 98.9 FM).

Here are five things to know about Wednesday night's matchup.

Return to the rankings

Thanks to its strong start to the season, Virginia is ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time in more than a decade.

The Cavaliers are ranked No. 25 in this week’s poll, marking the first time that UVa has been ranked in the coaches poll since March 8, 2010, when it was No. 22.

Virginia also is on the cusp of cracking the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Hoos are among the teams receiving votes in the AP Poll for the fourth straight week and are the second-highest “receiving votes” team in the poll. The last time the Cavaliers were ranked in the AP Poll was Nov. 21, 2011, when they were No. 22. Virginia also comes in at No. 22 in the latest NET rankings.

The Wahoos are one of just 10 undefeated teams remaining in Division I women’s college basketball and are the only ACC team yet to lose a game.

McLean heating up

Mir McLean has been on a tear for the Cavaliers recently.

The UConn transfer has averaged 19 points and 13 rebounds per game over the last three games and has led the team in scoring in three of the last four games.

McLean has been a beast on the glass. She has been UVa’s top rebounder each of the last six games, averaging 12.8 boards per game during that stretch. McLean currently ranks third in the ACC and 21st in the country in rebounds per game and leads the ACC and is 10th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (4.3).

For the season, the Baltimore native leads Virginia in both scoring and rebounding and is averaging a double-double (13.3 points per game and 10.1 rebounds per game).

Crashing the boards

McLean isn't the only Cavalier having success on the glass.

Virginia leads the ACC and is fifth in the nation in rebounding at 48.0 boards per game. The Hoos also lead the ACC and are ranked fourth nationally in rebounding margin at +15.2.

In Sunday's win over Morgan State, UVa snagged 51 rebounds, its third straight game with 50 or more boards in a game and its sixth 50-rebound game this season. The Cavaliers have five players currently averaging at least four rebounds per game. In addition to McLean, Camryn Taylor is grabbing 6.1 rebounds per game, followed by Sam Brunelle (4.7 rpg), Kaydan Lawson (4.5 rpg) and Alexia Smith (4.0 rpg).

Dishing the rock

In Sunday's 84-28 victory over Morgan State, Virginia had 24 assists on 29 made baskets, marking the fifth time this season that the Cavaliers have had 20 or more assists in a game, and third time in the last four games.

Virginia currently ranks second in the ACC and 18th in the nation in assists per game (17.9 ). Individually, UVa guard Taylor Valladay ranks fifth in the ACC in assists per game (4.2) and his coming off a six-assist performance against Morgan State.

Scouting report

The Cavaliers will face one of their toughest tests of the season to date when they take on the Blue Devils.

Duke, which is receiving votes in the both AP and USA Today Coaches Polls, is No. 10 in the NET rankings and its only loss this season came against national power UConn (78-50).

Celeste Taylor leads Duke in scoring, averaging 11.2 points per game. She is followed closely by Elizabeth Balogun, who is averaging 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Cameron Indoor Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Cavaliers over the past two decades. Virginia has lost 15 in a row to Duke in Durham, with its last win coming on Feb. 19, 1997.

The Hoos hope to put an end to that streak on continue their unbeaten start on Wednesday night.