The Virginia football team will look to make it four wins in a row on Saturday night when it plays host to Coastal Division rival Georgia Tech.
The Yellow Jackets had a bye last week after earning a 31-27 victory over Duke.
Here are five things to know about Georgia Tech ahead of Saturday night's matchup.
Season so far
Georgia Tech, which enters Saturday night's matchup with a 3-3 record, has had an up-and-down season with some impressive wins and some puzzling losses.
The Yellow Jackets' signature win was a 45-22 demolition of North Carolina on Sept. 25. Quarterback Jeff Sims rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns as Georgia Tech racked up 268 rushing yards against the Tar Heels.
The Yellow Jackets' season also has included a season-opening loss to Northern Illinois, a blowout defeat to Coastal Division leader Pittsburgh, a close loss to Clemson and, most recently, a come-from-behind win over Duke.
Player to watch
Freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs does a little bit of everything for the Yellow Jackets. He ranks 16th nationally in all-purpose yardage at 140.2 yards per game. Gibbs is the team's leading rusher, second leading receiver and handles kickoff returns.
He has shown off his big-play ability in the past two games, scoring on a 77-yard touchdown reception against Duke and a 71-yard touchdown against Pittsburgh. Gibbs is certainly a player Virginia will be keeping an eye on.
Youth movement
Thanks to players getting an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech has one of the younger rosters eligibility wise in Division I football. The Yellow Jackets only have 27 upperclassmen on their 124-player roster, which is made up of 74 freshmen, 23 sophomores, 14 juniors and 13 seniors.
Among the freshmen contributing to the Yellow Jackets this season are Gibbs, quarterbacks Jeff Sims and Jordan Yates and defensive end Jared Ivey.
Strong backing
One of the places that Georgia Tech has a lot of veteran experience is in its linebacker corps and it shows.
Quez Jackson, Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas are all juniors and all three rank in the top 10 in the ACC in tackles. The trio has combined for 163 of the team's 445 tackles this season.
Jackson leads the way with 61 tackles, which ranks third in the ACC, five tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. Eley has registered 53 tackles, while Thomas has tallied 47 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions.
Rivalry renewed
Virginia and Georgia Tech did not play during the COVID-altered 2020 season. The ACC scrapped its division for last season and the two Coastal Division rivals to did play each other. It was the first time that the two ACC programs had not played each other in the regular season since 1981.
Another change to the matchup this year is the time in which it is being played. Because it is a Coastal Division matchup, the game has usually fallen a little later in the season. Prior to this year's matchup, five of the past six games between the school had taken place in November. The one game that did not occured on Oct. 31 during the 2015 season.