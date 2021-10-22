Five things to know about Georgia Tech

He has shown off his big-play ability in the past two games, scoring on a 77-yard touchdown reception against Duke and a 71-yard touchdown against Pittsburgh. Gibbs is certainly a player Virginia will be keeping an eye on.

Youth movement

Thanks to players getting an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech has one of the younger rosters eligibility wise in Division I football. The Yellow Jackets only have 27 upperclassmen on their 124-player roster, which is made up of 74 freshmen, 23 sophomores, 14 juniors and 13 seniors.

Among the freshmen contributing to the Yellow Jackets this season are Gibbs, quarterbacks Jeff Sims and Jordan Yates and defensive end Jared Ivey.

Strong backing

One of the places that Georgia Tech has a lot of veteran experience is in its linebacker corps and it shows.

Quez Jackson, Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas are all juniors and all three rank in the top 10 in the ACC in tackles. The trio has combined for 163 of the team's 445 tackles this season.