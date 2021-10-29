Five things to know about BYU

Allgeier, who is 139 yards shy of reaching 1,000 yards rushing for the second consecutive season, has been a touchdown machine for BYU, reaching the end zone 11 times in eight games. Virginia’s defense, which is giving up nearly 200 rushing yards per game, will have its hands full trying to slow down Allgeier.

Ranked opponent

The Cougars returned to the AP Top 25 this week after their road win over Washington State. BYU dropped out of the poll for a week following its two-touchdown loss to Baylor, who is ranked No. 16 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

BYU cracked the top 10 in the AP poll earlier this season after starting 5-0, but back-to-back losses knocked the Cougars out of the poll for a week before their return to the rankings this week. The Cougars are 14-4 under current head coach Kalani Sitake when playing as a ranked team.

BYU will be the second ranked team Virginia has faced this season. The other was North Carolina, who was ranked No. 21 when the teams met in Chapel Hill on Sept. 18. The Tar Heels won the game 59-39.

Virginia has not beaten a ranked team on the road in a decade. The Wahoos’ last road victory against a ranked foe came in 2011 in a 14-13 win over then-No. 23 Florida State.

Power five success