Five takeaways from the 2022 Virginia football schedule

The 2022 Virginia football schedule has arrived.

The Tony Elliott era of Cavalier football will kick off on Sept. 3 against Richmond at Scott Stadium. UVa's 2022 slate features seven home games, two non-Saturday games and matchups with three in-state opponents, including the season finale at rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 26.

Here are five takeaways from the Cavaliers' 2022 schedule.

Chance to start strong

Virginia's schedule begins with several very winnable games.

The Cavaliers open the season at home against Richmond, an FCS program coming off a 6-5 campaign in 2021. Granted, many Virginia fans have not forgotten the Wahoos' 17-point shellacking against the Spiders in Bronco Mendenhall's UVa coaching debut, but the program is in a much better place now than it was when Mendenhall took over prior to the 2016 season.

UVa then hits the road to face Illinois in Week 2. The Wahoos rolled to a 42-14 victory over the Fighting Illini last season at Scott Stadium behind five touchdown passes from Brennan Armstrong.

Following its trip to Big Ten country, Virginia returns home to face in-state foe Old Dominion, which went 6-7 last season under head coach Ricky Rahne.

The Cavaliers will likely be favored in their first three games of the season and have a decent shot at being 3-0 heading into ACC play.

"I think we have a chance to get off to a good start," Elliott said.

Familiar faces

The Cavaliers will open ACC play on Sept. 23 at Syracuse, where they will face off against two of the most prominent assistant coaches from the Mendenhall era.

Following Mendenhall's departure from Virginia, offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck found new homes on Dino Babers' staff at Syracuse.

Last season, Anae and Beck helped UVa put together one of the best offensive seasons in school history. Now, they will try to replicate that success at Syracuse, which failed to reach 20 points in each of its last three games during the 2021 season.

Well-timed bye

Virginia will have its bye on Oct. 15, which comes exactly halfway through the 2022 season. The Cavaliers well play six games before their open week, then six games after the break.

"I think it sets up pretty good with the open week being about mid-season," Elliott said.

The open date also sets up well for the Cavaliers' second non-Saturday game of the season. UVa's first game after its bye week will be a Thursday night road tilt against Georgia Tech on Oct. 20, which will give the Cavaliers a few extra days to prepare for their home game against Miami on Oct. 29.

Late nonconference game

Virginia will go out of ACC play for its second-to-last game of the regular season when it hosts Sun Belt power Coastal Carolina on Nov. 19 at Scott Stadium. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Playing nonconference games in November has become common for UVa in recent seasons. Last season, the Cavaliers played Notre Dame on Nov. 13 and the season before that, took on Abeline Christian on Nov. 21. Virginia also played nonconference November games against Liberty in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Home for a while

Following its Oct. 20 road game at Georgia Tech, the Cavaliers don't leave the Commonwealth for the rest of the regular season.

After its matchup with the Yellow Jackets, Virginia will have a four-game homestand that includes tilts with Miami (Oct. 29), North Carolina (Nov. 5) Pittsburgh (Nov. 12) and Coastal Carolina (Nov. 19) before wrapping up the regular season at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26.

The lengthy homestand could provide a significant boost for the Cavaliers if they are still alive in the Coastal Division title race come November.

