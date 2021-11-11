Five St. Anne's-Belfield student-athletes sign with Division I programs

St. Anne’s-Belfield prides itself on preparing students for college.
The school’s athletic department continued that tradition this week as five student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent to play Division I college sports.
Field hockey player Abi Shim and lacrosse standout Tim Myers signed to play at nearby Virginia. Rower Vaya Chhabra officially joined the Duke program, basketball player Olivia Wagner signed with Radford University and Liam Hurley inked his National Letter of Intent to play Division I lacrosse at the U.S. Naval Academy.
“This day is very special to me because it is representative of an official fulfillment of the hard work I put into training throughout my field hockey career,” Shim said. “Of course, I am and excited to move into this next chapter of my life. Signing to play at UVa is an honor and a formal gratification to the time I have dedicated to my sport.”
Shim, who transferred to STAB from Covenant, has been one of the top field hockey players in Central Virginia throughout her high school career.
This fall, in her first season with the Saints, Shim showcased her versatility and talent by playing all over the field for Coach Tara Harrington’s team, including center forward, center mid and center back.
Shim tallied 15 goals and five assists to lead the team in goals and points. She was a first team all-LIS selection and most likely will be an all-state performer when the teams are announced.
Shim will join her sister, Lizzy, on the Cavaliers' roster next year. She is excited about the opportunity and understands the work that lies ahead of her.
“Going into my indoor and USA seasons in the winter and spring, I know that there are certain expectations for my play," Shim said, "and I am both excited and prepared to step up to the challenge and grow as much as I can before I enter into the team at UVa.”
Myers is set to join the two-time defending national champion Virginia men's lacrosse program after a high school career that has run the gamut of emotions.
From earning all-state honors as a freshman at Albemarle High School, to having to sit out a season at STAB because of an injury and COVID-19, the senior standout is excited about what lies ahead.
“This day to me means more than officially being able to call myself a future Cavalier,” Myers said. “It makes me think about how grateful I am for the people I have in my life who supported me through all of the ups and downs. Without them, there is no way I would be able to be where I am today. There have been a lot of bad days that my family stuck with me for, and for that, I am forever grateful. Nothing is possible without their love and support."
Myers is excited to showcase his talents during his senior season at STAB.
“This process has been a roller-coaster,” he said. “I believe everything happens for a reason. Throughout the process, I had to convince myself to stick with it and everything will work out. I truly couldn’t be more grateful.”
He’s also thrilled with the opportunity to play for Coach Lars Tiffany and find his role on a very talented UVa squad.
“It will make me more motivated,” Myers said. “Knowing the standard that Coach Tiffany and his coaching staff hold their players to will make me want to step in every way possible for my last year [of high school].”
Chhabara was a standout volleyball player and swimmer for STAB throughout her high school career before electing to try rowing. Two years later, the senior has found her true calling on the water. She’s set to join the rowing team at Duke after signing with Blue Devils.
Chhabara finished second in the junior scull event in her maiden voyage in the Virginia Scholastic Rowing Championships. In addition, she garnered national acclaim when she finished fifth in the double scull at the prestigious Stotesbury Cup National Regatta.
The senior is excited about continuing to grow in the sport with the Blue Devils.
“Duke has everything I’m looking for: a strong emphasis on academics, a competitive and supportive group of rowers who are constantly striving to take the program to the next level and countless extracurricular and class options that allow students to explore all of their interests,” she said. “The sense of community at Duke is overwhelming and the support system for student-athletes drew me in immediately.”
Wagner becomes the latest in a long line of athletes in her family. The senior guard was a fixture in the backcourt for the Miller School for several years, leading the Mavericks to back-to-back state championships in the process.
Last fall, she transferred to STAB, but had her first season with the program canceled because of COVID-19. Wednesday’s signing marked a turning point in which she hopes will be a rewarding senior season for the Saints as she prepares to play college basketball at Radford.
Two years ago, she averaged a team-high 17.9 points and added 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.5 steals a game for a Mavericks team that reached the state semifinals.
“This day definitely meant a lot,” Wagner said. “Going through the recruiting process is tough and very hard mentally. COVID didn’t help any of that and only made the process tougher. I think signing will help make everything official. It will allow me to stay focused on the high school season and winning the state championship without having to wonder where my home will be next year.”
Hurley had a breakout campaign last spring for STAB and led the team in scoring and was an all-Prep League performer, all-state selection and a U.S. All-American.
The senior attack hopes to provide that similar production for the Midshipmen.
“My signing day validated all of my hard work and the obstacles I have overcome,” Hurley said. “This is absolutely one of the most exciting days of my life. Signing my letter of intent fulfills my dream of playing lacrosse and serving my country. Having everything squared away will help me play looser and more fluid. The heavy weigh on my shoulders feels like it has been lifted.”