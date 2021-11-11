Five St. Anne's-Belfield student-athletes sign with Division I programs

Shim will join her sister, Lizzy, on the Cavaliers' roster next year. She is excited about the opportunity and understands the work that lies ahead of her.

“Going into my indoor and USA seasons in the winter and spring, I know that there are certain expectations for my play," Shim said, "and I am both excited and prepared to step up to the challenge and grow as much as I can before I enter into the team at UVa.”

Myers is set to join the two-time defending national champion Virginia men's lacrosse program after a high school career that has run the gamut of emotions.

From earning all-state honors as a freshman at Albemarle High School, to having to sit out a season at STAB because of an injury and COVID-19, the senior standout is excited about what lies ahead.

“This day to me means more than officially being able to call myself a future Cavalier,” Myers said. “It makes me think about how grateful I am for the people I have in my life who supported me through all of the ups and downs. Without them, there is no way I would be able to be where I am today. There have been a lot of bad days that my family stuck with me for, and for that, I am forever grateful. Nothing is possible without their love and support."