Five questions facing the Virginia football team ahead of fall camp

Noah Taylor, an experienced senior with NFL aspirations, is projected to start at one of the outside linebacker positions. Fifth-year senior Elliott Brown and redshirt sophomore Hunter Stewart figure to be names in the mix to grab one of the other outside linebacker spots. Redshirt sophomore Josh Ahern should be a name to watch to play next to Jackson in the middle.

A handful of other linebackers have chances to earn time this fall with good showings in camp.

Will the secondary improve?

It’s no secret that passing defense became an issue for UVa last season. The Cavaliers were the only ACC team to allow 300 passing yards per game.

The group needs to take a step forward, and there should be competition at cornerback and safety this fall. Blount figures to be a starter at safety, and redshirt senior De’Vante Cross boasts plenty of experience at the position, but Louisville transfer Anthony Johnson will battle for playing time.

At cornerback, sixth-year senior Nick Grant and fifth-year senior Darrius Bratton return. UVa added Josh Hayes, an experienced North Dakota State transfer, to the position group as well.