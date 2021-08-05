Five questions facing the Virginia football team ahead of fall camp

The Virginia football team opens camp this week as the defending ACC Coastal Division champion. The Cavaliers were just 5-5 last fall, though, and they have their sights set on a better 2021 campaign.
Redshirt junior quarterback Brennan Armstrong returns under center, and he’s protected by a veteran offensive line. The team’s offense holds the pieces to be a top-tier unit in the league, while a defense bolstered by a few “super seniors” looks to take a step forward after a down year in 2020.
Excitement is high within Bronco Mendenhall’s program, but plenty of questions remain with just under a month until the season opener on Sept. 4 against William & Mary. Let’s take a look at five key questions surrounding the team heading into camp.
Will the passing game take a step forward?
UVa’s passing attack was average compared to ACC peers in 2020. The Cavaliers were seventh in yards per game (260.6) and 10th in passing efficiency (127.8).
At times, Virginia looked dynamic through the air with Armstrong finding Billy Kemp IV underneath and Lavel Davis Jr. down the field. Other times, Armstrong struggled with turnovers and the passing game looked out of sorts.
Entering 2021, UVa expects to have a more consistent passing attack, even with Davis Jr. sidelined with a knee injury. Davis Jr. averaged 25.75 yards per reception as freshman, testing defenses vertically. Wide receivers coach Marques Hagans told The Daily Progress that Davis Jr. is ahead of his rehab schedule, but given that it’s Davis Jr.’s second ACL injury in the past few years, the Cavaliers plan to be cautious with the standout sophomore.
Kemp IV, Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks and graduate transfer tight end Jelani Woods give UVa plenty of options to offset the loss of Davis Jr. Wicks, a redshirt sophomore, and Ra’Shaun Henry, a redshirt senior, figure to be two of the team’s top deep threats.
“Ra’Shaun Henry surprised a bunch of us in spring ball, made a lot of big plays,” Armstrong said at the ACC Kickoff in July. “Billy Kemp is going to always be there. Does what he does, he’s going to be in every game no matter the highs or lows of games. He’s always going to be there.”
Woods, who is 6-foot-7 and 265 pounds, gives the team a massive option at tight end. Similarly sized Tony Poljan reeled in 38 catches for 411 yards and a team-high six touchdowns last season.
Can the RBs make a significant impact?
Armstrong led UVa in carries and rushing yards and tied for the team-lead with five rushing touchdowns. UVa wants to run its quarterback, but it also wants more consistent production from the running back position to take the pressure off Armstrong.
That leads to camp competition.
Senior Wayne Taulapapa returns after scoring five touchdowns and rushing for 395 yards in 2020. He’s a solid runner, but failed to record a rush over 20 yards last season.
Redshirt sophomore Mike Hollins rejoins the team after opting out of the 2020 season. A freshman in 2019, Hollins rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries. He possesses more game-breaking ability than Taulapapa, but missed a season of game action last year and struggled at times with ball security in 2019.
Ronnie Walker Jr., a senior, played four games as a transfer from Indiana last season, but only received 23 carries. Freshman Amaad Foston and Harvard graduate transfer Devin Darrington also join the mix at the running back position.
It’s clear that UVa desires more from its running backs, and the competition feels open entering fall camp.
Can the defense replace Snowden and Zandier’s production?
Charles Snowden and Zane Zandier combined for 123 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks last season. Snowden missed the final two games of the season with an injury, but the duo was still outstanding.
Both graduated and turned their attention toward the NFL.
Replacing those players will be a challenge. Redshirt senior safety Joey Blount expects returning linebacker Nick Jackson, a junior, to produce well at the position, while also taking over some of the leadership responsibility in the room.
“I’m going to have to say Nick Jackson, phenomenal season last year as our Mike backer,” Blount said. “Was one of the top ACC performers in tackling, really showed us he’s a defender that everyone needs to take account for.”
Noah Taylor, an experienced senior with NFL aspirations, is projected to start at one of the outside linebacker positions. Fifth-year senior Elliott Brown and redshirt sophomore Hunter Stewart figure to be names in the mix to grab one of the other outside linebacker spots. Redshirt sophomore Josh Ahern should be a name to watch to play next to Jackson in the middle.
A handful of other linebackers have chances to earn time this fall with good showings in camp.
Will the secondary improve?
It’s no secret that passing defense became an issue for UVa last season. The Cavaliers were the only ACC team to allow 300 passing yards per game.
The group needs to take a step forward, and there should be competition at cornerback and safety this fall. Blount figures to be a starter at safety, and redshirt senior De’Vante Cross boasts plenty of experience at the position, but Louisville transfer Anthony Johnson will battle for playing time.
At cornerback, sixth-year senior Nick Grant and fifth-year senior Darrius Bratton return. UVa added Josh Hayes, an experienced North Dakota State transfer, to the position group as well.
“We’re looking to improve our play in the secondary, improve our play at corner and to improve our play, quite frankly, in managing points and yards through the air,” Mendenhall said at the ACC Kickoff. “We think, from what we’ve seen, he could do all of those things, will add a lot of value to us.”
Improved secondary performance remains an obvious goal entering fall camp. It’s up in the air as to which players will have the opportunity to start in UVa’s secondary this fall.
Who will handle kicking duties?
Placekicker Brian Delaney is gone, as is punter Nash Griffin. Kemp IV figures to fight for a role as the punt and kickoff returner after spending time in each role last season.
As for how the unit looks prior to fall camp?
“To be determined,” Mendenhall said.
Redshirt sophomore Justin Duenkel holds the edge in the placekicking battle, and the punting opening will come down to the competition between redshirt Brendan Farrell and Florida graduate transfer Jacob Finn.
“Really like Justin Duenkel,” Mendenhall said. “He was our kickoff player last year, but he earned the job in the spring, which isn’t the fall yet, in handling our PATs and field goals as well.”
While UVa replaces a few starters, the group wasn’t exceptional last year. UVa ranked 11th in net punting, 10th in punt return average and ninth in field-goal kicking. The Cavaliers could benefit from more dynamic plays on special teams, which were common in 2019 with Joe Reed as the team’s kick returner.