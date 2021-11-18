Five Miller School student-athletes sign with college programs

“This day means a lot to me,” Cooke said. “I am signing to my dream school. It has been everything that I expected, countless nights during the week where I don’t make it back home from working out until 10:30 or 11 p.m.”

Cooke is the latest in a line of talented catchers to play for the Mavericks. Last season, he led the team with a .455 batting average to go along with 14 hits and six RBI.

Now that he’s signed, Cooke understands the real work is ahead of him.

“Just because you are committed, doesn’t mean you can stop the hard work it took you got get to that spot,” he said. “This day will help me prepare myself for next season by just letting me play baseball and not playing for anyone except my team.”

Exum has been a fixture in the Mavericks program for several years. Whether it’s playing flawless defense at shortstop or coming in to close at games on the hill, he has been a true game changer.