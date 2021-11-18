Five Miller School student-athletes sign with college programs

The Miller School has a long-standing tradition of sending student-athletes to play college sports.
Five more Mavericks joined that growing list this week when they signed their National Letters of Intent during a ceremony inside Alumni Gym.
The Mavericks' baseball team reached the state semifinals last spring and four members of that squad are moving on to play at the collegiate level.
T.J. Brooks, who pitched a gem in Miller's loss to Benedictine in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state semifinals, signed to play at James Madison University.
The senior pitcher and shortstop verbally committed to play for the Dukes 12 months ago and is thrilled to make that commitment official.
“The feeling of actually being able to sign your name and fully commit to play Division I baseball is unmatched,” Brooks said. “I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of a school with a great atmosphere and to join such a special program.”
Brooks appeared in seven games on the hill for Miller School last spring, posting a 4-1 record with a 1.25 ERA. He allowed five earned runs on 17 hits and struck out 34 in 28 innings of work.
Before he heads off to Harrisonburg, Brooks is excited about the opportunity to represent Miller once again this spring.
“The team and I are just going to try and make the most out of it,” Brooks said. “A lot of the guys signing today I’ve known for a while, so it’s pretty special to share the same feeling with them. I know being able to sign to play in college will give a lot of confidence towards our goals this season.”
Landon Abrahamson, the 2021 Central Virginia Baseball Player of the Year, signed to play Division I baseball at the University of Dayton.
“I have always dreamed of playing college baseball for as long as I can remember,” Abrahamson said. “This opportunity is something I have been striving for and I am elated that it has finally arrived.”
Abrahamson, who split time between outfielder and designated hitter, emerged as one of the top run producers on the team. He hit .419 with three home runs and drove in a team-high 18 runs in 13 games played. He scored 11 runs, including a big run in the state semifinal game against Benedictine.
He’s excited about what the future holds.
“Signing alongside my teammates and brothers I have known for years will definitely pull us together as we head into our senior season,” Abrahamson said. “I am grateful for all of my teammates and coaches and will cherish every moment that we have left on the field together.”
Henry Cooke and Jacob Exum will continue to be teammates after high school after both signed to play at Virginia Tech.
“This day means a lot to me,” Cooke said. “I am signing to my dream school. It has been everything that I expected, countless nights during the week where I don’t make it back home from working out until 10:30 or 11 p.m.”
Cooke is the latest in a line of talented catchers to play for the Mavericks. Last season, he led the team with a .455 batting average to go along with 14 hits and six RBI.
Now that he’s signed, Cooke understands the real work is ahead of him.
“Just because you are committed, doesn’t mean you can stop the hard work it took you got get to that spot,” he said. “This day will help me prepare myself for next season by just letting me play baseball and not playing for anyone except my team.”
Exum has been a fixture in the Mavericks program for several years. Whether it’s playing flawless defense at shortstop or coming in to close at games on the hill, he has been a true game changer.
“Signing day is definitely a big day for not just me, but my entire family,” Exum said. “It is a recognition of the hard work that I have put into baseball, as well as the sacrifices that my parents have made in order to make this happen. After going through two COVID years, it is definitely an amazing feeling to be able to call Virginia Tech home in a few months.”
Exum drove in five runs and scored nine more for Miller last season. Defensively, he committed just one error in 29 chances and was a rock up the middle for the Mavericks. On the hill, he allowed just two hits and struck out 15 in 7.2 innings of work and posted a pair of saves.
“Signing is everything I expected and more,” Exum said. “I have put my blood, sweat and tears into this game and to see that it is paying off is an incredible feeling. Signing is an awesome feeling, but we still have our focus on winning one more state championship before we go to our schools. The boys and I will continue to work as hard as we possibly can, and then some, and hopefully leave Miller with another state title.”
One Miller basketball player signed to move on to the next level.
Anthony Davis inked his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Fairfield. Davis, who grew up in Winchester, returns to Virginia for his final year of high school after spending his junior season at Bishop McLaughlin in Florida.
The 6-foot-5 swingman, who’s dad played at Virginia Tech, averaged 12 points and four rebounds a game last year playing alongside Houston signee Emmanuel Sharpe and Texas signee Dillon Mitchell.
“This day means everything to me,” Davis said. “All my hard work is paying off and it’s just the beginning. Definitely a dream come true."