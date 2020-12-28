Five memorable moments from UVa’s 2020 athletic year

“When they walked in the facility for the first time, it was one of the highlights of my coaching career,” UVa head coach Joanna Hardin said. “It was just pure joy, overwhelmed, excitement. It was like kids on Christmas day. It was definitely a highlight of my career. Something I’ll never forget.”

Palmer Park serves as a beautiful addition to the school’s athletic facilities. There’s hope the new facility will help take the program to the next level. The Cavaliers have not made an NCAA Tournament since 2010.

The Cavaliers went 2-4 in the new park, winning their final two games of the season before COVID-19 cut the year short.

Jocelyn Willoughby picked in first round of WNBA Draft: On April 17, Jocelyn Willoughby became the first Virginia player selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft since Monica Wright in 2020.

“It was just emotional, exciting, and it’s kind of like a dream come true,” Willoughby said on draft night.