COVID-19 dominated the headlines in 2020. The novel coronavirus changed life as we know it, turning mask wearing and social distancing into norms.
The virus and its spread stopped college sporting events for months, canceling the 2020 NCAA Tournament, among other events. Even with a severely shortened college athletic season, UVa’s athletic programs found ways to create impactful moments in 2020.
Before we bid farewell to a year many of us are happy to see end, let’s take a look back at five memorable moments from UVa’s 2020 athletic year.
Baseball’s Field Trip Day: Early in the day on March 11, the Virginia baseball team hosted hundreds of local kids for Field Trip Day. Later that night, the NBA suspended its season due to COVID-19. UVa’s athletic department learned a day later that all winter and spring sports seasons would be canceled due to the virus.
It was an unusual day, as universities and athletic programs scrambled to learn more about the virus. During the game, UVa announced classes would move online because of COVID-19.
On the field, Virginia was focused on the baseball, unaware of the events taking place outside the stadium.
The Cavaliers beat UMass Lowell 4-3 in a surprisingly tight game. The Cavaliers held on late for a victory, with the final outs coming after the kids went back to school to head home. In the early innings, the atmosphere was electric as the kids cheered wildly.
“It was one of the stranger days that I’ve had in this stadium, really, because typically a baseball crowd is not like that,” head coach Brian O’Connor said after the game.
Both on and off the field, it was a strange day, indeed.
Men’s basketball team beats Duke behind 10 Jay Huff blocks: Tomas Woldetensae’s buzzer-beater against North Carolina nearly made this list, as did Kihei Clark’s game-winner against Virginia Tech. UVa’s win over Duke, however, nabs a spot on the list for the men’s basketball program.
The game, played on Feb. 29 at John Paul Jones Arena, ended with a 52-50 UVa victory. It was the type of close defensive battle that came to define the Cavaliers' 2019-20 season.
Behind an amazing 10-block performance from Jay Huff, the Wahoos prevailed. Huff came one rebound shy of a triple double.
“It was obviously an extremely hard-fought game by both teams,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “It was going to be a really good tough win for one team and a tough loss for the other. They got the good, tough win.”
Palmer Park opens: Softball seemed like Virginia’s forgotten athletic program for a bit, practicing in a subpar stadium separated from a bunch of the school’s other athletic facilities.
That changed in the spring, when UVa unveiled Palmer Park.
The beautiful new ballpark sits next to the baseball, lacrosse, soccer, track & field and field hockey facilities. It’s also across the street from JPJ Arena and extremely close to the football practice fields.
“When they walked in the facility for the first time, it was one of the highlights of my coaching career,” UVa head coach Joanna Hardin said. “It was just pure joy, overwhelmed, excitement. It was like kids on Christmas day. It was definitely a highlight of my career. Something I’ll never forget.”
Palmer Park serves as a beautiful addition to the school’s athletic facilities. There’s hope the new facility will help take the program to the next level. The Cavaliers have not made an NCAA Tournament since 2010.
The Cavaliers went 2-4 in the new park, winning their final two games of the season before COVID-19 cut the year short.
Jocelyn Willoughby picked in first round of WNBA Draft: On April 17, Jocelyn Willoughby became the first Virginia player selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft since Monica Wright in 2020.
“It was just emotional, exciting, and it’s kind of like a dream come true,” Willoughby said on draft night.
Willoughby had an eventful virtual draft night. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury before being traded to the New York Liberty.
She played her rookie season with the Liberty, playing in 22 games and averaging 5.8 points per game.
Football opens season on Sept. 26 with win over Duke: UVa’s win over North Carolina was a more impressive on-field accomplishment, but the start of the fall football season represented a massive moment in 2020.
After months of uncertainty, college football returned.
The football program wasn’t the first UVa squad to play a game in the fall — that distinction belongs to the women’s soccer team — but the Cavaliers took the field on Sept. 26. They were eventually able to complete an entire fall football season without any postponements or cancellations caused by issues within UVa’s program. Issues within other programs led to all schedule changes.
In the 38-20 win over Duke in front of a limited capacity crowd, UVa forced seven turnovers and Brennan Armstrong tallied 316 total yards in his first collegiate start.