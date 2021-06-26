Five memorable moments from the 2021 Virginia baseball season

OMAHA, Neb. — Saturday was a celebration of Virginia baseball.

The Cavaliers extended head coach Brian O’Connor’s contract through the 2027 season in the morning, and they held a welcome back event at Disharoon Park in the afternoon.

It was a joyous day for the Virginia baseball program, which recently returned home after a trip to Omaha and the College World Series.

Saturday represented one of many special moments for the program this season. Here’s a look at five other moments that stand out from the 2021 Virginia baseball season.

UVa opens season after snowstorm

After a snowstorm passed through Charlottesville and ran up the East Coast, Connecticut and Virginia met on Feb. 19 to open their seasons. The Huskies drove through the storm the day prior, ensuring they’d be in Virginia for each team’s first games since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

“Boy, our field crew just did an amazing job to get us on this field,” O’Connor said after the game. “You wouldn’t have known what the weather was like in Charlottesville 24-48 hours ago with the way that field looked.”