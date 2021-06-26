Five memorable moments from the 2021 Virginia baseball season

OMAHA, Neb. — Saturday was a celebration of Virginia baseball.
The Cavaliers extended head coach Brian O’Connor’s contract through the 2027 season in the morning, and they held a welcome back event at Disharoon Park in the afternoon.
It was a joyous day for the Virginia baseball program, which recently returned home after a trip to Omaha and the College World Series.
Saturday represented one of many special moments for the program this season. Here’s a look at five other moments that stand out from the 2021 Virginia baseball season.
UVa opens season after snowstorm
After a snowstorm passed through Charlottesville and ran up the East Coast, Connecticut and Virginia met on Feb. 19 to open their seasons. The Huskies drove through the storm the day prior, ensuring they’d be in Virginia for each team’s first games since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season.
“Boy, our field crew just did an amazing job to get us on this field,” O’Connor said after the game. “You wouldn’t have known what the weather was like in Charlottesville 24-48 hours ago with the way that field looked.”
Once on the field, UVa’s Andrew Abbott threw a gem in his first start of the season, striking out nine in 5 2/3 shutout innings.
The first RBI of the season came when redshirt senior catcher Logan Michaels was hit in the head by a pitch with the bases loaded. It was a wacky way to begin the season.
UVa opened its season with a win, signaling the return of college baseball in Charlottesville after a long hiatus.
Combined no-hitter
On May 14, Abbott stepped on the mound at Disharoon Park for the final time. UVa’s senior left-hander brought his best stuff to the ballpark that night.
Abbott’s first eight outs against Wake Forest came via the strikeout. He finished the game with 16 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings. The strikeout total was his career-best mark.
Most impressively, Abbott didn’t allow a hit all night. Freshman Jake Berry and senior Griff McGarry recorded the final five outs of the night to complete the combined no-hitter. It was the seventh no-hitter in UVa history.
“Seeing the fans, standing ovation and stuff like that, it’s always hard to fight back tears,” Abbott said.
Virginia won the game 17-0 over the Demon Deacons.
Ortiz starts on mound, ends game at plate
With its pitching depth tested, Virginia gave the ball to Devin Ortiz in its final game of the Columbia Regional. In only his third pitching appearance of the season and the first start of his career, Ortiz tossed four scoreless innings.
He was instrumental in keeping Virginia in the game.
Later in the game against Old Dominion, Ortiz smacked a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th inning. The home run over the left-field wall sent UVa to a super regional.
It was one of the most impressive performances in Virginia postseason history.
“Something like today is something you dream about,” Ortiz said.
Teel’s grand slam sends UVa to Omaha
Ortiz wasn’t the only Virginia player to deliver a clutch home run in Columbia.
During the third game of the super regional, freshman Kyle Teel hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to put Virginia up 5-2. The Cavaliers won by that same score, punching their ticket to the College World Series.
“When I hit the ball,” Teel said. “I didn’t think it was out. I thought I hit a deep fly out. But very grateful for it to go over the fence.”
The long ball came with two outs in the inning, as UVa’s postseason fate hung in the balance. Virginia’s stud freshman came through in the clutch with a home run over the center-field wall.
Michaels shines on Father’s Day
In one of the most touching moments of the College World Series, Logan Michaels hit his first home run of the season on Father’s Day. He finished the day with three hits, helping UVa defeat Tennessee 6-0.
The moment was particularly noteworthy because Michaels’ father, Jeff, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. The diagnosis brought with it a murky future, as odds suggested Jeff might not even be alive this year.
Jeff Michaels defied those odds and sat in TD Ameritrade Park as his son put on a show on college baseball’s biggest stage.
“It was the greatest Father’s Day ever,” Jeff said.