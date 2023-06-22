The Charlottesville Tom Sox will be well represented in this year's Valley Baseball League All-Star Game.

Five Tom Sox players were named all-stars by the VBL late Wednesday night. Mike Eggert (Wofford), Mark Perkins (Rice), Kyle Edwards (Old Dominion), Brice Martinez (Wofford) and Kalvin Alexander (Georgia Southwestern) will suit up for the South team in the Valley League All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday evening in Front Royal.

Tom Sox head coach Lyndon Coleman will coach the South team, which includes players from Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, and Staunton. They will take on North Division All-Star team, which will have players from Winchester, Purcellville, New Market, Strasburg, Front Royal and Woodstock.

Coleman will be the second Tom Sox manager in the past three seasons to coach the South team in the VBL All-Star Game. The other was Kory Koehler, who led the South squad in 2021.

Eggert, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound right-hander, has had a strong start to his second season in Charlottesville. Entering Thursday's games, he was one of five Tom Sox pitchers on the season to have not allowed a run and has surrendered only one hit in his 6.2 innings (four appearances) while striking out five.

Perkins, a 6-1, 197-pound right-hander, has had a similarly impressive start, tossing nine innings (tied for the most on the team) in three appearances (two starts) while boasting a 2.00 ERA. He has struck out 15 batters, the third-most on the team, while allowing only three hits and three walks.

Edwards, the lone Charlottesville player selected to both the NACSB Prospect Showcase and VBL All-Star Team, leads the team in batting average (.313), doubles (5), runs scored (13), hits (15), slugging percentage, and is tied for the RBI lead (9). His batting average is more than 100 points higher than last season’s, and he set a team record with six RBI in last Saturday’s game at Front Royal.

Martinez also has impressed early on, going 10-for-25 (.400) in his first eight games while knocking in nine runs, which is tied with Edwards and Sergio Rivera for the team lead. He drove in all four runs Sunday at Culpeper and also has eight stolen bases, fifth-most on the squad.

Alexander is the third Charlottesville returner to be named a VBL all-star, serving as one of the league’s top catchers. He has made 77 outs without recording an error or a passed ball on the summer and hit his first double of the season on Saturday in addition to a home run on June 9 against Harrisonburg.

The Valley League All-Star game will take place on Sunday at Bing Crosby Stadium in Front Royal. Festivities begin with the 60-yard dash presented by T-Mobile at 4:30 p.m. before the home run derby sponsored by Gochenour Sawmill Company gets under way at 5 p.m.

The 2023 Valley League Hall of Fame class — Jerry May, Denny Walling, Tony DeMacio, Johnny Grubb, Roberto Hernandez, Jason Michaels, Mike Lowell, Gary Gilmore, and Jim Morris — will be inducted at 6:30 p..m. before the All-Star Game begins at 7.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids wearing a youth jersey.