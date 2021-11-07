Five Central Virginia football teams earn VHSL playoff berths

Five Central Virginia high school football teams are heading to the VHSL playoffs.

Albemarle, Western Albemarle, Orange County, Louisa County and Madison County each earned spots in their respective playoff brackets, which were released Sunday by the VHSL.

Albemarle, which finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and shared the Jefferson District championship with Louisa County and Western Albemarle, is the No. 5 seed in Region 5D and will travel to No. 4 seed Riverbend (8-2) for a quarterfinal matchup. Albemarle enters the playoffs on a three-game winning streak, including a 39-18 victory over Fluvanna County in the regular-season finale.

The other matchups in Region 5D are No. 8 Independence at No. 1 Stone Bridge, No. 7 Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at No. 2 Massaponnax and No. 6 Woodgrove at No. 3 Mountain View.

Louisa County, Western Albemarle and Orange County all earned spots in the Region 4D playoffs. The Warriors, who finished 9-1 and earned a share of the Jefferson District championship, were the only Central Virginia team to earn a first-round home playoff game. Western, which moved up to Class 4 this season, is the No. 3 seed in the region and will host No. 6 Halifax County (7-2) in the first round on Friday at 7 p.m.