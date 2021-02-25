First crew of all Black umpires in ACC history working UVa-UNC baseball series

“I just feel blessed to be part of this in this moment in time,” Fullwood said. “My father taught me how to umpire back in 1988, and I don’t think he or I ever saw this being a part of the journey. And I said that same thing when I went to Omaha and worked the World Series.”

Inspiration for the idea to put together a crew of Black umpires came following the funeral of Randy Harvey, a longtime ACC and SEC umpire. The talented umpire died in September, and Fullwood felt compelled to make Thursday’s event happen on the way back from Harvey’s funeral.

During his days as an umpire, Harvey became the second Black umpire to work a College World Series game in the history of the event.

When it came to choosing a series for the historic event, Fullwood zeroed in on UVa-UNC. He believes North Carolina is the heart of ACC country, and he thought having Virginia involved made sense given the program’s 2015 national title. Fullwood credited Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor for representing the ACC well on a national level.

The idea and planning turned into a reality Thursday. Fullwood felt pride helping coordinate the event, and he also felt comfortable in the ability and experience of his umpiring crew for an important ACC tilt.

“My job is to put the best umpires on the field, day in and day out, in conference play and tournaments,” Fullwood said, “and I feel like today at this game, I have put the best umpires on the field.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.