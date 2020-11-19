FCS transfers making major impacts for Virginia football team

The Virginia football team welcomes an FCS opponent, Abilene Christian, to Scott Stadium on Saturday.

The Cavaliers enter the contest as massive favorites, with betting spreads expecting the Cavaliers to win by about five touchdowns. The players and coaches insist they aren’t looking over the Wildcats despite the talent advantage.

“Normally, the biggest difference is the depth of players on the roster and the quality of players throughout the entire roster,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said of facing FCS foes like Abilene Christian. “Then you’ll see players at any given spot where you’d say, ‘Man, that’s impressive,’ and this is no different. I’m impressed with the scheme, with the strategy and with the overall way the program is run.”

Staying focused on this week’s task after weeks of ACC play might be easier for a select few UVa players, considering they used to be some of the best FCS players in the country.

Defensively, Adeeb Atariwa and D’Angelo Amos are listed as starters for the Wahoos this week. The two played at James Madison a season ago, making it to the FCS national championship game with the Dukes.