FCS transfers making major impacts for Virginia football team

The Virginia football team welcomes an FCS opponent, Abilene Christian, to Scott Stadium on Saturday.
The Cavaliers enter the contest as massive favorites, with betting spreads expecting the Cavaliers to win by about five touchdowns. The players and coaches insist they aren’t looking over the Wildcats despite the talent advantage.
“Normally, the biggest difference is the depth of players on the roster and the quality of players throughout the entire roster,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said of facing FCS foes like Abilene Christian. “Then you’ll see players at any given spot where you’d say, ‘Man, that’s impressive,’ and this is no different. I’m impressed with the scheme, with the strategy and with the overall way the program is run.”
Staying focused on this week’s task after weeks of ACC play might be easier for a select few UVa players, considering they used to be some of the best FCS players in the country.
Defensively, Adeeb Atariwa and D’Angelo Amos are listed as starters for the Wahoos this week. The two played at James Madison a season ago, making it to the FCS national championship game with the Dukes.
Offensively, running back Shane Simpson led the Cavaliers in rushing and receiving yards in the team’s win over North Carolina. The Towson transfer, who excelled at the FCS level, followed that performance up with 50 yards rushing in a win over Louisville, leading the team’s running backs in the statistical category.
Ra’Shaun Henry, who played his FCS ball at Saint Francis, recorded touchdown catches against both Miami and North Carolina.
The four key FCS transfers on Virginia’s roster made the leap to the Power 5 level in part for the chance to play this fall — the FCS pushed its season and playoffs to the spring despite a few teams competing in contests this fall — and also to prove they could find success in the ACC.
Amos said without the pandemic, he would’ve finished his career at JMU, hoping to make the leap to the NFL from the FCS.
His desire to play immediately led to the move to UVa, and he’s delivered well at the safety spot for the Cavaliers. Amos is tied for fourth on the team with 43 tackles, leading all defensive backs. He’s also secured one interception and is tied for the team lead with four pass breakups.
Amos even blocked a field goal in the loss to Miami.
“The opportunity to play, that’s the main part,” Amos said. “To not play is hard. You just want to play the game. I can’t remember the last time I sat out during the fall and didn’t play football.”
With safeties Brenton Nelson and Joey Blount battling injuries all year, Amos' addition to the roster proved extremely valuable. It’s been a win-win situation for both Amos and the Wahoos.
Atariwa, his former JMU teammate, also finds himself thrust into a critical role given Richard Burney’s absence for health reasons and the recent transfer of Jowon Briggs. The Cavaliers lack depth along the defensive line, which makes the offseason decision to bring in an experienced FCS player all the more valuable.
“I came here knowing my skill, knowing what I could do, knowing what I could provide,” Atariwa said. “I came ready to provide any role that they wanted me to fulfill, and thankfully to this point it’s become a role where I am starting.”
Five of Atariwa’s eight tackles this fall came in the previous two games, and he recorded his first sack of the season three games ago against Miami. As the defensive line depth diminishes, Atariwa is making the most of his opportunities.
Both former JMU stars seem plenty capable of competing against ACC foes.
“We would really be hurting without them at those two positions with limited depth,” Mendenhall said.
Offensively, Henry filled in admirably when freshman Lavel Davis Jr. missed time. The former FCS wide receiver only has two receptions this fall, but both went for touchdowns.
Simpson continues emerging as a top option at tailback for Virginia, and he led the running backs in carries against Louisville with 12 rushes. He’s emerged as one of the more reliable playmakers on the offense.
FBS transfers, like former Central Michigan tight end Tony Poljan and Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson, also provide consistent value and production. There’s no denying the importance of transfers to UVa’s recent success, and FCS transfers played a key role in Virginia’s two-game winning streak.
“When you start naming those names, they're becoming kind of the core of this year's team in a lot of different ways,” Mendenhall said. “So I think we did a nice job of assessing positions of need and depth and possible volatility. And they're helping our program. And now they're seasoned. They're immersed within our culture, even though it hasn't been an entire year.”
When the Wahoos face an FCS foe Saturday, they’ll be sparked by four transfers proving the gap between the FBS and the top level of the FCS isn’t quite as large as some may believe.
