Shane Simpson sat in his room Sunday evening 10 minutes prior to announcing his transfer decision, still undecided.
Simpson, a 2018 FCS All-American running back from Towson, was choosing between Virginia and Texas.
The NFL hopeful sat down, prayed and asked God for a sign. He then wrote down “UVa” on three pieces of paper and “Texas” on another three pieces of paper. He put them in a hat, closed his eyes and picked the pieces of paper out of the hat.
“I put my hand in the hat. Literally all three times it was UVa, not once was it Texas,” Simpson said, “so that was my sign.”
Simpson says he felt a strong connection between both the Texas and Virginia coaching staffs, and if he drew Texas, he would’ve felt comfortable joining the Longhorns. Instead, he’s coming to Charlottesville.
“Once I entered [the transfer portal], UVa came with so much love,” Simpson said. “I literally got followed by all the coaches, saying how much they wanted me and needed me, and it felt like it was real genuine and that was the same way with Texas.”
UVa ultimately became the choice in a heated recruiting battle.
The decision brings Simpson to Charlottesville and it reunites him with a high-school friend. Simpson and cornerback De’Vante Cross grew up near each other and are close. After calling head coach Bronco Mendenhall and running backs coach Mark Atuaia, Simpson gave Cross a call.
“I called him, and I just said, ‘Wahoo Nation,’ and he just started screaming,” Simpson said. “He was playing Call of Duty at that time, but he said, ‘Let’s go, bro,’ stuff like that.”
Simpson joins his pal at a Virginia program in need of offensive playmakers, especially at the running back position. Given his experience at running back — he rushed for 711 yards in 2018 — Simpson should compete for playing time. He’s also dynamic as a receiver, reeling in 39 receptions for 356 yards and five touchdowns in 2018.
His talents extend beyond the offensive side of the ball. Simpson was one of the best returners in the FCS during his time at Towson. He returned both kickoffs and punts.
The elusive and athletic back missed most of the 2019 season with a knee injury, but he’s fully healthy and ready for his final season of college football.
“I’m 110%,” Simpson said. “Got cleared two weeks ago.”
Simpson says he’s 11 months removed from his surgery, and he started running at 20 miles per hour on a GPS tracker five months after the surgery. For comparison, Matt Breida of the San Francisco 49ers logged the fastest run from a play during the 2019 NFL season at 22.3 mph.
His training facility at home in Pennsylvania was open throughout much of the past few months, which allowed him to train and rehab during the pandemic. He’s squatting upward of 500 pounds, and he feels completely healthy.
After working through compliance and medical paperwork, he hopes to arrive in Virginia. He estimates he’ll come to town in the next few days.
When Simpson does arrive in Charlottesville, he wants UVa fans to know they’re getting an experienced leader hungry who wants to win.
“I’ll probably be the oldest on the team,” Simpson laughed. “You’re getting a leader, two-time captain at the Division I level, and I bring versatility from the running back position. Not only can I catch it out of the backfield, you can motion me out of the slot, and I can also play kick return and punt return. I’m just here to win and win a championship with UVa and keep going from there.”
Good fortune, and perhaps a sign from the heavens, landed the Cavaliers an elite FCS transfer at a position of need.
