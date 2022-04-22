Fans will get first glimpse of new-look Virginia football team in spring game

He’s establishing a mandatory cohesion in an effort to grow his program and provide his squad the best chance to win come fall.

That’s first-year Virginia coach Tony Elliott’s on-field philosophy.

“We’re a team,” Elliott said this week, “and you don’t want to compensate. Now, there’s going to be some times where you’ve got to carry your brother, but we don’t want to have a mindset of where we compensate. We want to complement.”

This spring, the former longtime Clemson assistant and his Cavaliers staff have implemented a new offense and fresh defense, and the consensus is offensive coordinator Des Kitchings’ multiple, balanced attack will work in unison with defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s 3-4, 4-2-5 mixed defense.

Elliott and Kitchings have pledged a stronger commitment to running the football, and the belief is doing so will aid the entire team.

“That’s one of the big things that Coach Elliott hit on when we were talking about the new install of the offense,” senior tight end Grant Misch said, “and that’s, ‘We’re not going to have two- or three-minute drives anymore.’ They’re all going to be real drives of football to keep the defense off the field.”

Said junior running back Mike Hollins, who’s experienced a drastic uptick in workload this spring, about the new system: “It’s not being a pass-heavy offense. I know it helps [quarterback Brennan Armstrong] out, helps the O-Line out and everybody out and it helps the defense out. There’s less three-and-outs and more ground-and-pound with slower drives, first downs and so the defense isn’t on and off and on the field. They’re not gassed and it adds to the complementary football.”

The UVa faithful will get its first look at the revamped Hoos when they take the field at Scott Stadium for the Blue-White Game on Saturday at 4 p.m. to wrap up their spring drills. The Cavaliers have split their roster in two and the scrimmage will feature two regular quarters followed by an accelerated second half.

Armstrong, the senior signal-caller and third-team All-ACC pick in 2021, will play for both sides Saturday as will key offensive tackles Jonathan Leech and Charlie Patterson. The blue roster is highlighted by two of Armstrong’s favorite targets in wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson while the white roster features Hollins, senior linebacker Nick Jackson and senior cornerback Anthony Johnson.

Elliott will oversee the entire game, but wide receivers coach Marques Hagans will coach the blue team while defensive ends coach Chris Slade coaches the white team.

Throughout the 14 practices leading into Saturday’s spring contest, the Cavaliers pitted the offense against the defense in their sessions and both Kitchings and Rudzinski were able to get a grasp of why the two units could ultimately work well together and how working against each other could benefit both, too.

“What’s been really unique for me, going against a multiple offense, truly pro-style offense, it gives us a chance in the spring to evolve,” Rudzinski, who left Air Force for UVa this offseason, said, “and create some good answers for some good offensive schemes that Des has put on the field. It has been something whereas in my previous stop I saw a little bit of a different offensive scheme that was super-run dominant, and to be able to see the ball thrown around a little more and teach some different fundamentals has been good for us.”

Kitchings said the various fronts Rudzinski’s defense has lined up in will prepare the offensive players for the different looks it could see against opposing defenses in the fall.

Elliott said Rudzinski’s defense forces the offense to take what’s underneath and work for every yard.

“I would just go give Des a hug every once in a while,” Elliott said with a grin, “because I went through it for seven years going against [Oklahoma coach and former Clemson DC] Brent [Venables] and man, you’d walk off the practice field sometimes, ‘Man, golly.’

“But you knew,” Elliott continued, “that by the time you got to the season there wasn’t anything that you weren’t prepared for and you haven’t seen.”

Misch said the Hoos are eager to show off what they’ve learned this spring in front of their fans.

“Everybody is super excited,” Misch, who is on the blue team, said.

Elliott said he’s been proud of the way his players have practiced over the last month and how they’ve adapted to his team-first approach as well.

“We’re going to want to score every single drive,” he said, “but part of being balanced and being a balanced attack is being able to control the game. There’s going to be sometimes in the games where we’re going to need the defense to get a stop for us on offense and play complementary football to give us a chance to go score. And then vice versa, the defense is going to need us to put together a drive, so they can get rest.”

